EPL: Saints hold Everton as VAR denies Bournemouth win over Spurs

Danny Ings continued his good goalscoring season as Southampton drew at Everton in an entertaining mid-table Premier League match.
Saints had the better chances and captain James Ward-Prowse fired a penalty against the crossbar after he was fouled by Andre Gomes.
Ings opened the scoring with a clever finish after latching on to a misplaced shot from Stuart Armstrong – who had earlier had a goal disallowed for offside.
Richarlison equalised against the run of play from Lucas Digne’s wonderful 40-yard cross-field ball, reports the BBC.
The Saints could have gone down to 10 men when Jan Bednarek fouled Richarlison on the edge of the area but he stayed on the pitch after a video assistant referee consultation.
Everton and Southampton – who both had spells in the relegation zone before Christmas – remain 11th and 12th respectively, safe from relegation but unlikely to threaten the European places.
And Bournemouth thought they had snatched a significant win in their bid to avoid relegation but were denied after Callum Wilson’s overhead kick was ruled out by the video assistant referee.
Wilson’s acrobatic stoppage-time effort struck Joshua King’s arm on the way into the Tottenham net.
The Cherries can take positives from ending a five-game losing run to earn a draw against Spurs but remain in the drop zone, three points from a position of safety.
A point also does little to further Spurs’ European ambitions, though the visitors felt they should have had a penalty for a push on forward Harry Kane.
Kane did not have a touch in the opposition box until the 78th minute as a lacklustre Spurs side failed to register a shot on target.
Bournemouth winger Junior Stanislas forced Hugo Lloris into a save from distance and King put the ball in the net from close range, but Stanislas was offside earlier in the move.
There was also concern for Cherries defender Adam Smith, who was carried off on a stretcher following lengthy treatment after suffering a head injury in a heavy collision with Ben Davies.
RESULTS
Bournemouth 0 – 0 Spurs
Everton 1 – 1 Southampton

Related Articles
JUST IN: Man United to play Chelsea in FA Cup semis

*Arsenal to meet winner of Newcastle/Man City clash Manchester United have been drawn to play Chelsea in the semi finals of the English FA Cup, while Arsenal will meet the winner of the Newcastle versus Manchester City quarterquarter-final tie. The draw for the games, which come up on July 18 and 19 at Wembley Stadium, […]
Lagos State Sports Commission donates palliative to SWAN

    T he Lagos State Sports Commission has supported the Lagos State Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) with the distribution of palliatives to its members. According to a release signed by the Chairman Lagos SWAN, Debo Oshundun, the relief materials are basically food items which were made possible by the state’s […]
EPL: Arsenal end losing run with Saints’ win

*Rodriguez dents Watford’s survival hopes A dreadful error from Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy helped Arsenal achieve their first win since the return of the Premier League in an entertaining game played in sweltering heat at St Mary’s. McCarthy faltered under pressure from Eddie Nketiah following a back-pass, allowing the striker to intercept his attempted ball […]

