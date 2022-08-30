EPL: Saints stun Chelsea as Fulham end Brighton’s unbeaten start

*Draws for Palace, Brentford, Leeds, Everton

Southampton came from behind to earn their second win of the fledgling Premier League season and move above a Chelsea side lacking cohesion and a cutting edge at St Mary’s.

Raheem Sterling is the Blues’ top scorer and got Thomas Tuchel’s side off to a promising start with his third goal in two games thanks to a calm swivel and finish in the 23rd minute, reports the BBC.

But another former Manchester City player levelled moments later, with Romeo Lavia firing a superb effort beyond Edouard Mendy after Chelsea failed to properly clear a corner.

From then on Southampton were the better side and scored what proved to be the winner before the break, when Romain Perraud picked out Adam Armstrong and his effort deflected off Kalidou Koulibaly and into the net.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s outfit climb to seventh as a result of the deserved victory, level on seven points with Chelsea but above them on goals scored.

And Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 100th goal for Fulham as his side won for the second time this season to end Brighton’s unbeaten start.

Mitrovic pounced for his fifth goal in five league games and fourth at Craven Cottage this season, arriving at the back post just after half-time to fire Neeskens Kebano’s low cross beyond Robert Sanchez.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk diverted Andreas Pereira’s cross past Sanchez as Fulham doubled their lead and made a drab first period seem a distant memory within 11 minutes of the second half starting.

Alexis Mac Allister converted a penalty in reply after Bobby Decordova-Reid brought down Pervis Estupinan, and Deniz Undav was denied his first goal for Brighton when his late strike came off a post.

Fourth-placed Brighton missed the chance to move top of the table before leaders Arsenal host Aston Villa on Wednesday, while victory lifted Fulham up to fifth and gave the Cottagers as many home wins as they managed in their 2020-21 Premier League relegation season.

At Selhurst Park, Yoane Wissa cancelled out Wilfried Zaha’s sensational second-half strike as Brentford held Crystal Palace to a draw.

Wissa headed home Vitaly Janelt’s inswinging cross in the 88th minute to deny the hosts a deserved victory.

Fit-again Zaha had given Patrick Vieira’s side the lead with a sumptuous effort into the far corner after collecting a Cheick Doucoure pass on the edge of the penalty area.

The Ivorian was twice denied in the first half by Brentford defender Aaron Hickey, who produced two crucial blocks inside the penalty area to prevent the Eagles talisman from putting the hosts ahead.

Michael Olise also fired a low effort against the outside of the post early in the second period with the score still goalless.

But after Wissa’s late leveller, defender Ben Mee almost snatched all three points for Brentford in stoppage time, only to see his header come back off the crossbar.

And in the final game of the night, Leeds drew 1-1 with Everton at Elland Road.

Gordon had put the visitors ahead in the 17th minute courtesy of an assist from Alex Iwobi before Sinisterra equalised 10 minutes into the second half,

RESULTS

Crystal Palace 1 – 1 Brentford

Fulham 2 – 1 Brighton

Southampton 2 – 1 Chelsea

Leeds 1 – 1 Everton

