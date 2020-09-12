EPL: Salah hat-trick sinks Leeds in thriller; wins for Palace, Arsenal

Leeds United made a dramatic return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence as they produced a magnificent display only to lose to a late penalty in a thriller against champions Liverpool at Anfield.

Liverpool, back in action after winning their first title in 30 years, led three times but were pegged back on each occasion by Marcelo Bielsa’s fearless side before this superb match was settled by hat-trick hero Mohamed Salah’s spot-kick, reports the BBC.

Leeds looked to be leaving Anfield with a fully deserved point only for new £30m striker Rodrigo, on as a substitute, to produce a shocking challenge on Fabinho in the 88th minute, leaving Salah to give Liverpool victory after a serious scare.

Salah made it a nightmare start for last season’s Championship winners when he drilled home a penalty in the fourth minute after his shot was handled by another Leeds new boy, Germany defender Robin Koch.

Leeds produced the perfect response as Jack Harrison drilled a low right-foot shot past Alisson only for poor defending to allow Virgil van Dijk to restore Liverpool’s advantage as he headed in Andy Robertson’s corner.

Van Dijk was badly at fault when he gifted Patrick Bamford Leeds’ second before a searing strike from Salah completed the scoring in a chaotic first half.

In a game which also contained four disallowed goals, Leeds were not to be brushed aside and were level again after 66 minutes when a perfect first touch and volley from Mateusz Klich flashed past Alisson.

Man of the match Salah had the final word, however, after that reckless late challenge from Rodrigo.

The presence of manager Bielsa alone will add to the theatre of the Premier League and his vibrant, attacking Leeds United side already promise to decorate the top flight.

And Crystal Palace made a winning start to the 2020-21 Premier League season as a volley by Wilfried Zaha proved enough to sink Southampton 1-0.

The Cote d’Ivoire forward, who has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park, was unmarked when he produced a clinical finish from Andros Townsend’s impressive cross.

In the first game of the day, debutants Gabriel and Willian impressed as Arsenal blew away promoted Fulham 3-0 in the opening game of the Premier League season.

Former Chelsea winger Willian had a hand in all three goals and Gabriel – a £23m signing from Lille – scored in his first game in English football.

Arsenal were highly impressive, while Fulham caused themselves too many problems at the back.

RESULTS

Liverpool 4-3 Leeds

Palace 1-0 Soton

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal