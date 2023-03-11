Sports

EPL: Salah misses penalty as Bournemouth stun Liverpool

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Mohamed Salah’s glaring penalty miss ensured Bournemouth climbed out of the relegation zone after an excellent win which damaged Liverpool’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

The Reds were brought back down to earth after last week’s 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United as the Cherries, who started the weekend bottom, did their survival chances a power of good, reports the BBC.

Liverpool were punished for poor defending when the unmarked Philip Billing struck from eight yards out for his sixth Premier League goal of the season after fine work by Dango Ouattara.

Virgil van Dijk had a header cleared off the line at 0-0 and substitute Diogo Jota was denied by Neto’s fine save before Liverpool won a penalty after the Portugal forward’s header was handled by Adam Smith.

But Salah, who became Liverpool’s all-time top Premier League scorer with 129 goals last week, blazed the penalty wide much to the delight of Bournemouth’s fans.

While the win catapulted Bournemouth to 16th before the 15:00 GMT kick-offs, Jurgen Klopp’s side missed the chance to go fourth for the first time this season after a lethargic display.

Having scored seven times in their last match, the Reds failed to register a goal against the worst defence in the Premier League.

Liverpool have made strides in recent weeks but this was a step backwards for a team who face a mountainous task to stay in the Champions League when they go to European champions Real Madrid on Wednesday, looking to claw back a 5-2 deficit.

Their patchy away form – just three wins in 13 league games on the road – continues to hold them back.

With next week’s home game with Fulham postponed due to the London club’s involvement in the FA Cup followed by the first international break of 2023, this was Liverpool’s last game on the Premier League stage for three weeks.

They face back-to-back away games at Manchester City (April 1) and Chelsea (April 4) when they return, followed by a home match with leaders Arsenal (April 9).

Klopp will hope his side have washed this defeat out of their system by then.

RESULT

• Bournemouth 1 – 0 Liverpool

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

World Cup drama and current state of Eagles

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The ongoing FIFA World Cup has been explosive from the first round of matches in Qatar. While some favourite teams recorded easy wins as expected, other favourites were taken to the cleaners with shocking results. England were ruthless with a 6-2 win over Iran as Bukayo Saka got a brace. France also defeated Australia 4-1 […]
Sports

Fraser-Pryce rockets to Jamaican 100m title, books ticket to Tokyo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two-time Olympic Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the fastest woman alive, sped to a 10.71 second (wind +1.0 m/s) win in the women’s 100m on Friday, the second day of Jamaica’s National Athletics Championships. With her trademark rocket start, Fraser-Pryce separated from the field at 50 metres and closed out the win to book her ticket […]
Sports

Aboubakar, Toko-Ekambi hold key to AFCON success for Cameroon

Posted on Author Reporter

  Forget Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane, because the most prolific strikers at this Africa Cup of Nations are the two players leading the attack for the hosts as they face Egypt in the semi-finals on Thursday. Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar is the tournament’s top marksman with six, while Karl Toko-Ekambi scored both goals for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica