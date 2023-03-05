EPL: Salah Reacts To Breaking Two Liverpool Records In Man Utd Mauling

Mohamed Salah has become Liverpool’s record Premier League goalscorer after finding the net twice in Sunday’s 7-0 win over Manchester United which was their biggest-ever victory against the Red Devils.
Salah also emerged as Liverpool’s top goalscorer against United in the Premier League era.
Speaking with Sky Sports after the match, Salah said, “It’s very special, I can’t lie.”
Salah’s first goal was his ninth in the Premier League against United for Liverpool, which is the most a Reds player has scored against the Manchester club since the division was founded in 1992. The previous record holder was Steven Gerrard with eight goals.
Salah’s 10th Premier League goal for Liverpool against United came shortly before the final whistle. Some poor defending saw the ball squirm to the superstar, who was more than happy to put the ball into the net. Roberto Firmino scored a seventh goal late on.