EPL: Salah Reacts To Breaking Two Liverpool Records In Man Utd Mauling

Mohamed Salah has become Liverpool’s record Premier League goalscorer after finding the net twice in Sunday’s 7-0 win over Manchester United which was their biggest-ever victory against the Red Devils.

Salah also emerged as Liverpool’s top goalscorer against United in the Premier League era.

Speaking with Sky Sports after the match, Salah said, “It’s very special, I can’t lie.”

“This record was in my mind since I came here, I think after my first year I was always chasing that record, so to break it today, against United, with that result, was unbelievable.
“So I’m going home to celebrate with the family, have a camomile tea and sleep!”
The Reds humiliated their rivals at Anfield to put themselves firmly in the race for a top-four finish. Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez both scored braces to put Jurgen Klopp’s side in a commanding position, while Salah’s double was the cherry on top of the cake.
The Egyptian’s first goal was superb. As a loose ball broke to him, Salah turned and smashed home a first-time finish off the underside of the crossbar. It was an emphatic strike that summed up a perfect day for Liverpool and increased his legend on Merseyside.

Salah’s first goal was his ninth in the Premier League against United for Liverpool, which is the most a Reds player has scored against the Manchester club since the division was founded in 1992. The previous record holder was Steven Gerrard with eight goals.

Salah’s 10th Premier League goal for Liverpool against United came shortly before the final whistle. Some poor defending saw the ball squirm to the superstar, who was more than happy to put the ball into the net. Roberto Firmino scored a seventh goal late on.

