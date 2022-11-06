Sports

EPL: Salah scores double as Liverpool beat Spurs

Mohamed Salah struck twice in the first half as Liverpool secured their first away win in the Premier League this season with victory at Tottenham.

Liverpool had lost their two previous league games to struggling Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, so manager Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with this win at Spurs, who are shaping up as rivals for a place in the top four, reports the BBC.

Salah was the inspiration, sweeping home a sharp left-foot finish from Darwin Nunez’s pass after 11 minutes, then cashing in on Eric Dier’s misplaced headed back-pass to double Liverpool’s advantage with great composure five minutes before the break.

Spurs, without the injured Son Heung-min, were never out of the game as Ivan Perisic hit the woodwork either side of half-time before Harry Kane pulled one back with 20 minutes remaining. But they failed to complete one of the comebacks that have become their trademark this season.

Liverpool dig deep for victory

Liverpool got their stuttering season back in some sort of shape with the Champions League win against Napoli in midweek to reach the last 16 once again, although in reality the match was little more than a dead rubber.

This victory carried greater significance because of the opposition and also the need to get their Premier League show back on the road after two damaging losses.

Salah showed he is right back to his best after a slow start to the campaign. Both goals featured different elements of a goalscoring masterclass, the first with one touch and an instant finish, the second showing coolness and technique to make Dier pay for his error.

Liverpool also rode their luck as those Perisic efforts hit the woodwork, and Trent Alexander-Arnold was fortunate to escape when Spurs appeals for a penalty were waved away after he appeared to push Ryan Sessegnon to the ground. They are still conceding too many chances.

Nunez was a tireless, constant threat, while Ibrahima Konate’s return has added steel to a Liverpool defence that has been vulnerable at times this season. Goalkeeper Alisson was, as usual, reliability and excellence personified, and the reaction at the final whistle demonstrated just how important this win might be for Liverpool.

RESULT

• Tottenham 1 – 2 Liverpool

 

