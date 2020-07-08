EPL: Saleh scores brace as Liverpool down Brighton

*Man City thump Magpies; wins for Burnley, Sheffield Utd

Liverpool continued their relentless pursuit of a Premier League points record with victory over Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

The newly-crowned champions looked on course to secure three more points with ease when they went two up inside eight minutes as Brighton, with sights set on Premier League safety, made a nightmare start.

Naby Keita robbed Davy Propper in a dangerous position to set up Mohamed Salah before Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson swiftly swept home a superb second from 20 yards.

Brighton, however, fought back with real spirit and fully deserved to pull a goal back when Leandro Trossard fired a crisp finish past Liverpool keeper Alisson from the impressive Tariq Lamptey’s cross.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stopped Brighton’s progress with some astute substitutions and a corner from one, Andrew Robertson, was headed in by Salah for his 19th league goal of the season.

Brighton manager Graham Potter, whose side are edging towards preserving their top-flight status, were left to rue those opening minutes while Liverpool – with 92 – close in on Manchester City’s 100-point Premier League landmark.

Manchester City returned to winning ways in style by thrashing hapless Newcastle at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side were surprisingly beaten at Southampton in their previous Premier League game but two goals in the opening 20 minutes against the Magpies effectively settled this contest.

Gabriel Jesus ended his nine-game goal drought by converting from David Silva’s cutback, while Riyad Mahrez swept home the second from Kevin de Bruyne’s pass, reports the BBC.

It got worse for Newcastle in the second period when Federico Fernandez inadvertently deflected Matt Ritchie’s attempted clearance into his own net and Silva added the fourth by curling in a sublime free-kick.

Raheem Sterling came off the bench to add the fifth for City in injury-time, rolling in from Silva’s pass.

With four games remaining, City have strengthened their claim to second place, moving nine points clear of Chelsea, while Newcastle drop to 13th.

And Jay Rodriguez’s winner edged Burnley closer to a Europa League spot as relegation-threatened West Ham were left to rue a host of missed chances.

The forward met Charlie Taylor’s whipped delivery with a flicked header that looped over Lukasz Fabianski and dropped in off the crossbar.

It came after a string of fine saves from Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Michail Antonio also struck a post and Pope then turned substitute Sebastien Haller’s effort wide with his studs.

It was a glorious chance with his first touch of the game for West Ham’s record signing, who came off the bench after returning from a hip injury.

Chris Wood thought he had added a second for the visitors with 14 minutes to go when he tapped in Phil Bardsley’s low cross, but was ruled offside.

The win takes Sean Dyche’s side to within one point of eighth-placed Arsenal, while the Hammers remain four points above the relegation zone.

In the third of the early kick offs, John Egan scored with a dramatic 93rd-minute header to give Europe-chasing Sheffield United victory over Wolves at Bramall Lane.

The away side had earlier hit the woodwork when Ruben Neves’ free-kick from just outside the penalty area bounced off the top of the crossbar.

Sheffield United thought they had taken the lead as Billy Sharp spun and fired the ball past Rui Patricio but the Blades captain was offside when he collected the pass.

But the Blades won it in injury time as Oliver Norwood’s corner from the right wing was met by Egan’s powerful header.

RESULTS

Brighton 1 – 3 Liverpool

Sheffield United 1 – 0 Wolves

Man City 5 – 0 Newcastle

West Ham 0 – 1 Burnley

