Sports

EPL: Shearer slams Ronaldo for walking down tunnel early in Man Utd v Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo has made it “difficult” for Reds boss Erik ten Hag after he walked down the Old Trafford tunnel before the full-time whistle on Wednesday night.

United produced an impressive display to secure an important victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, with Fred and Bruno Fernandes both on target for the home side.

Ten Hag’s men dominated proceedings and were worthy winners against Antonio Conte’s side. It was a superb performance and a vital win, but Ronaldo is likely to steal the headlines after walking down the tunnel before the match had even finished.

The 37-year-old was an unused substitute against Spurs, despite Ten Hag making just three of his permitted five substitutions in the game. After realising that he would not be sent on against the London outfit, Ronaldo headed for the tunnel, despite his side still being in action on the pitch.

Shearer, speaking on Amazon Prime towards the end of United’s clash with Spurs, suggested that he understands Ronaldo’s frustrations, but insisted that the veteran attacker needs to look at the bigger picture.

“I understand his frustrations of not being able to get on the pitch but when you look at the bigger picture, his team have put on a really good performance tonight,” said Shearer.

“The manager had a big call to make in leaving him out and it turned out to be the right decision because they have done everything right. It’s a difficult situation because you are talking about the best player in the world and the best player we have ever seen so it makes things difficult for the manager.

“He is going to get asked about that now in the press conference when he should be asked about every one of his players on the pitch tonight because they have all been impressive.”

*Courtesy: MEN

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Football returns to Nigeria, as FG lifts ban

Posted on Author Reporter

Fans still barred The Federal Government has okayed the restart of non-contact sporting activities including football. According to the government, this would be effective Monday, October 19, 2020. The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, stated this during a briefing in Abuja on Thursday. Sporting activities have been banned since […]
Sports

JUST IN: Liverpool face Madrid in Champions League

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Manchester City have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund, while Chelsea play Porto and defending champions Bayern Munich take on Paris St-Germain, the team they beat in last year’s final, reports the BBC. In the semi-finals, the winner of the Real Madrid v […]
Sports

Sambawa thumbs up Nigeria’s performance in Tokyo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Minister of Sports and Social development, Saidu Samaila Sambawa believes that in Sunday Dare, the federal government has found the most capable individual, with the capacity to curb youth restiveness through sports.   Speaking from his base in the United States of America, Sambawa praised the Oyo-state born administrator for achieving so much in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica