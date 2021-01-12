EPL: Sheff Utd beat Newcastle for first win

Sheffield United finally gained their first Premier League win of the season in their 18th game as they beat 10-man Newcastle United at Bramall Lane.

Newcastle’s Ryan Fraser was sent off late on in the first half after he picked up two bookings in a three-minute spell following fouls on John Fleck and David McGoldrick, reports the BBC.

The Blades were awarded a penalty when Federico Fernandez handled the ball, with the decision given after referee Andy Madley checked the incident on a video screen.

Substitute Billy Sharp sent goalkeeper Karl Darlow the wrong way from the spot for the only goal of the game.

Rhian Brewster nearly added a second for Sheffield United late on but his deflected strike from 20 yards hit the foot of the post.

