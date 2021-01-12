Sports

EPL: Sheff Utd beat Newcastle for first win

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sheffield United finally gained their first Premier League win of the season in their 18th game as they beat 10-man Newcastle United at Bramall Lane.
Newcastle’s Ryan Fraser was sent off late on in the first half after he picked up two bookings in a three-minute spell following fouls on John Fleck and David McGoldrick, reports the BBC.
The Blades were awarded a penalty when Federico Fernandez handled the ball, with the decision given after referee Andy Madley checked the incident on a video screen.
Substitute Billy Sharp sent goalkeeper Karl Darlow the wrong way from the spot for the only goal of the game.
Rhian Brewster nearly added a second for Sheffield United late on but his deflected strike from 20 yards hit the foot of the post.

