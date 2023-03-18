Sports

EPL: Simms secures late draw for Everton at Chelsea

Chelsea were held to a draw in dramatic fashion by Premier League strugglers Everton after Ellis Simms’ last-minute equaliser.

The hosts opened the scoring as Joao Felix made the most of a failed Everton clearance to drive in a low effort off the post and score his first goal at Stamford Bridge, reports the BBC.

Everton soon responded as Abdoulaye Doucoure headed narrowly over the line to level the scores.

Chelsea thought they had sealed victory after Kai Havertz converted a penalty, but Simms crushed the hosts’ hopes with a last-minute equaliser.

Everton move two points clear of the drop zone, while Chelsea now sit in 10th.

RESULT

• Chelsea 2 – 2 Everton

