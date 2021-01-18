Sports

EPL: Solskjær ‘disappointed’ with draw as Klopp defends misfiring Liverpool

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Klopp: ‘I think the performance was good enough to win’
*Solskjær says Anfield stalemate ‘an opportunity missed’

Jürgen Klopp defended his misfiring champions after Liverpool failed to knock Manchester United off their Premier League perch.
The front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané endured an off day as Klopp’s men could not break down United at Anfield. It was Liverpool’s third successive league match without a goal, reports The Guardian.
Indeed, United could have snatched victory had it not been for two fine saves by Alisson who denied Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in the second half.
The stalemate left Liverpool with some work to do if they are to defend their title but, after dominating much of the ball with Thiago Alcântara particularly impressive, Klopp was happy with the performance, if not the finishing.
He said: “I saw my team playing tonight a really good team with a clear idea with super passes and great counter-pressing and great desire to score and we didn’t score.
“We will create chances and we will score. I think the performance was good enough to win it but to win a game you have to score goals and we didn’t do that, so that’s why we had that result. There is nothing fundamentally different, it is just the result is different.”
Since the 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace last month, Liverpool have dropped points against West Brom, Newcastle and Southampton.
They now face a testing January with Burnley, Tottenham and West Ham next up in the league and a trip to Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Klopp, though, remains unconcerned by Liverpool’s apparent drop‑off.
“There is no easy explanation [for their recent lack of goals],” the manager said. “You always miss chances. You have to keep going and try to ignore the talk around it. Everyone wants to see goals. You cannot force it.
“It’s football. These moments happen. You have moments where you can’t explain why you score from all angles. Against Crystal Palace everything ended up in the net. It’s a bit annoying in between these moments.
“I like the game. I saw a lot of really good individual perfomances and the team performance was good. Not the result we wanted, but the result we got.”
Despite coming into the match as the league leaders, United were happy to sit back for much of the contest and Ole Gunnar Solskjær left Anfield disappointed with his side’s display.
Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I think we grew in the game and towards the end it was there for us to win. We created two massive chances and it was two brilliant saves by the keeper.
“They are a good side and they have some injury problems but we didn’t pounce on that. We can play better than this, we can be more composed, we can have the ball more. We had to defend really often today. There are a couple of things for us to improve on.”
“It’s only a good result if we win the next game. It was an opportunity missed with the chances we had but then again we were playing a very good side. I’m disappointed but still a point is OK.
“We were stronger towards the end. We didn’t start at all in the first half. It’s not just the result we’re disappointed with, it’s some of the performance. I know these boys can play better.
The Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson, pinpointed a “strange” decision from the referee Paul Tierney to blow his whistle early for half-time, when Mané was racing through on goal.
“We weren’t happy with that, as you can imagine. [It was] strange, very strange,” he said.
“I think he’s through on goal if he doesn’t blow. We were frustrated at half-time but still plenty of time for us to score the goal, but again lacked that quality in the last bit.
“I thought we did enough to win the game, especially first half [we had] a lot of the ball, creating chances, just couldn’t find the back of the net really but they had one or two chances as well to be fair to them.
“Overall I felt that we were the better team to win the game. [The final third] seems to be the problem at the minute, in the box just finding that little bit of luck to drop to someone and get a clean strike on it or it ricochets off someone and goes in. That can happen in football sometimes – you’ve just got to keep working hard.”
The United captain, Harry Maguire, said: “I thought they started the game better and then in the second half we came into it. We were a lot braver on the ball and we created the best few chances of the game.
“It was cagey but it was two good teams matching up and we found it difficult the first half to get a rhythm to the game, the press was high – we knew it was going to be high but the intensity … we didn’t get the rhythm with the ball.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ajax defender, Blind, collapses during pre-season friendly

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ajax and Netherlands defender Daley Blind collapsed during Tuesday’s pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin. Blind, 30, was diagnosed with a heart condition in December 2019 after suffering from dizziness during a Champions League game against Valencia. The former Manchester United player returned to action in February after having an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) fitted, reports the […]
Sports

Oliseh hails Bayern over mauling of Barca

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Sunday Oliseh has placed aside old rivalry to laud Bayern Munich youngster Alphonso Davies and the club for the manner of defeat handed to Messi and co.   The Bavarians took Barca to the cleaners at the Estadio da Luz, scoring four goals in each half in a show of efficient […]
Sports

CAF Confed Cup: Benin Rep to host Rivers, Celtic clash

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

CAF have rescheduled a Confederation Cup first round second leg clash involving Rivers United and Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa for the weekend of January 22-24 in neigbouring Benin Republic.   The match will now be played in Benin, a country believed to have more lenient laws for travelers from South Africa, officials disclosed.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica