EPL: Son double helps Spurs close in on top four

Tottenham moved to within three points of the Premier League’s top four with a strong display against European qualification rivals West Ham.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane were involved in all three Spurs goals, reports the BBC.

They went ahead when West Ham defender Kurt Zouma guided Kane’s cross into his own net under pressure from Son.

Son doubled Spurs’ lead after 24 minutes and added a decisive third with two minutes to go, after Said Benrahma had pulled one back for the Hammers.

The hosts got off to a blistering start and could have been out of sight when Son smacked the outside of the post after being teed up by Dejan Kulusevski.

That came three minutes after Zouma’s own goal, but Son made it 2-0 shortly afterwards when he pounced on a superb pass from Kane, firing past Lukasz Fabianski via a touch from Zouma.

Spurs continued to threaten, but were undone by a set-piece in the 35th minute when Craig Dawson’s header landed kindly for Benrahma and he reacted quickly at the back post to fire it into the bottom right corner.

That ensured West Ham stayed in the game but Spurs had further chances to extend their lead in the second half. Kane was denied from close range before he poked over the bar with 10 minutes remaining.

Son eventually sealed victory when Kane’s flicked header sent him through one-on-one with the keeper and the South Korean coolly slid his finish past Fabianski.

Spurs are now just three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand. West Ham, who have played a game more than Spurs, drop to seventh, two points below Manchester United.

Earlier, Timothy Castagne and James Maddison both scored brilliant goals as Leicester beat Brentford to move into the top half of the Premier League.

Castagne, on his first appearance of 2022 following injury, hit a swerving effort into the top corner from outside the box from Harvey Barnes’ cutback.

And Maddison curled a fantastic 25-yard free-kick into the other corner after he was fouled.

It capped a good week for Leicester, who clinched a Europa Conference League quarter-final spot on Thursday in Rennes.

Brentford pulled one back late on as Bryan Mbeumo found Yoane Wissa, who drove a shot in from 20 yards.

The Bees pushed for an unlikely equaliser and Kasper Schmeichel had to save a deflected shot from Premier League debutant Tariqe Fosu.

RESULTS

Leicester 2 -1 Brentford

Spurs 3 – 1 West Ham

