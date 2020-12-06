EPL: Son, Kane score again as Spurs beat Arsenal to go top

Tottenham returned to the top of the Premier League table with a comfortable victory over arch-rivals Arsenal as Harry Kane became the north London derby’s highest goalscorer.

The deadly double act of Kane and Son Heung-min were at the heart of another impressive Spurs win and both were on the scoresheet as Spurs took control of the game by the interval, reports the BBC.

Spurs fans were back inside their vast stadium for the first time in 277 days and were celebrating after only 13 minutes when Son took Kane’s pass, advancing on the retreating Arsenal defence before curling a magnificent right-foot finish beyond diving Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno from 25 yards.

Arsenal dominated possession in the first half but it was Spurs who had the ruthless, clinical edge as they caught the Gunners on the break in stoppage time, Son repaying the compliment by playing in Kane for an unstoppable finish off the underside of the crossbar for his 11th north London derby goal and the 250th of his career for clubs and country.

Mikel Arteta’s side, who lost Thomas Partey to injury right on half-time, showed a little more threat after the break but Spurs closed out the win with relative ease to return to the Premier League summit.

Tottenham have that title look

In a season which has already had many twists and turns, the consistency, clinical approach and relentless efficiency of Spurs under manager Jose Mourinho means they carry all the hallmarks of a side who will have a big say in the Premier League title race.

It would be hugely premature to suggest this is the Spurs team who will end the wait for a title that will stretch back 60 years by the end of this season, but Mourinho is a manager who knows how it is done, has been successful over the course and distance with Chelsea and is presiding over the development of a seriously impressive squad.

Spurs did a comprehensive job on Arsenal in the same manner as they overcame the likes of Manchester City here recently, showing a brilliance in front of goal backed up by the sort of mean-spirited defensive organisation that is the Mourinho trademark.

They have undoubted world class in attack, as Son and Kane proved once more, combining with each other to lethal effect as both creators and scorers. Once again there was no need for Mourinho to employ the services of Gareth Bale, who contented himself with regular warm-ups to the acclaim of 2,000 Spurs fans who were able to see him in person for the first time since his loan move from Real Madrid.

Spurs are bursting with confidence and that superb attack allied to a concrete-clad defence is a very potent combination, with summer signing Pierre-Emile Hjobjerg absolutely outstanding as the sentry between defence and attack.

RESULT

Tottenham 2 – 0 Arsenal

Like this: Like Loading...