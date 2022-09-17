Sports

EPL: Son scores stunning treble as Spurs thrash Leicester

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Son Heung-min ended his goal drought with a scintillating 13-minute hat-trick as Tottenham ruthlessly punished Leicester’s latest defensive horror show.

The South Korea striker responded to Antonio Conte’s decision to drop him to the bench after a barren start to the season by coming on to curl home two fantastic strikes and slot home a late third, reports the BBC.

Spurs trailed to Youri Tielemans’ early penalty but took advantage of the Foxes’ failings at set-pieces as Harry Kane and Eric Dier nodded home from corners to turn the game around.

James Maddison’s fabulous first-time finish briefly drew Leicester level again, but Wilfried Ndidi’s mistake allowed Rodrigo Bentancur to steer Tottenham back in front before substitute Son stole the show.

Victory maintained Spurs’ unbeaten start to the Premier League season as they climbed to second, level on points with leaders Manchester City.

Leicester, meanwhile, remain at the foot of the table, still searching for their first win, despite having led in four of their seven matches thus far.

As at all Premier League games this weekend, fans observed a minute’s silence for the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and a 70th-minute round of applause in honour of her 70-year reign.

RESULT

• Tottenham 6 – 2 Leicester

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Lagos plans to engage 56,000 youths daily in sports – LSSC DG

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN

The Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, told AJIBADE OLUSESAN that Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu is using sports to combat crime and other social vices in the state. Lagos hosted Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament, what was the significance of bringing such international competition to the state? We know for a fact that the […]
Sports

We’ll return National Stadium to its original blueprint – Dare

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has disclosed that the Federal Government plans to return the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos State to its original blueprint.   Speaking during an interview on a Breakfast Television show on Monday morning, Dare said previous administrations abandoned the national asset to rot for two decades. Dare […]
Sports

EPL: Mourinho, Rodgers in London shootout

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

For the second weekend running, there are two English Premier League fixtures that are a football aficionado’s delight as Match Day 14 action continues today.   The first is in North London where second placed Tottenham Hotspur host Leicester City while the second is taking place 135 kilometres from the British capital at Old Trafford […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica