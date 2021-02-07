EPL: Soucek sees red as Hammers draw with Fulham, Villa beat Arsenal

Tomas Soucek was sent off as West Ham missed a chance to move into the top four of the Premier League with a goalless draw against struggling Fulham.

In a quiet first half, both sides only managed one shot on target each – the visitors’ Declan Rice having an effort saved by Alphonse Areola and Ivan Cavaleiro heading tamely at Lukasz Fabianski for the hosts. West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal then headed against the crossbar from Rice’s cross from the left, reports the BBC.

Tosin Adarabioyo could have given Fulham all three points but narrowly headed over from eight yards out as neither side could make the breakthrough.

The Hammers ended the game with 10 men as Soucek was sent off for elbowing Alexsandar Mitrovic in injury time. And Dean Smith says his Aston Villa players “like to make history” after they completed a first topflight double over Arsenal for 28 years. Goalkeeper Mat Ryan conceded 74 seconds into his debut for the Gunners as Villa followed up a 3-0 win at Emirates Stadium in November with a narrow victory at Villa Park.

Former Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez started the move which led to Bertrand Traore pouncing on a mistake by Cedric Soares before Ollie Watkins scored with a shot that deflected off Rob Holding. “That’s the first time we’ve done the double over Arsenal since the inception of the Premier League in 1992-93,” said Smith.

“These players like to make history as we’ve seen in the last couple of years.” Meanwhile, Newcastle held on to beat Southampton despite playing the last 18 minutes with nine men, as Miguel Almiron scored twice for the hosts at a rain-soaked St James’ Park. The Magpies remain in 16th but the result may ease some of the pressure on manager Steve Bruce, whose side are now 11 points clear of the bottom three.

However, it was a dismal conclusion to the week for Southampton, who were unable to bounce back from their 9-0 defeat at Manchester United despite Jeff Hendrick’s dismissal early in the second half and an injury to Fabian Schar – when the hosts had already made their three substitutions.

