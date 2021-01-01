Sports

EPL: Soucek strikes late as West Ham win at Everton

Tomas Soucek scored a late winner for West Ham against an uninspiring Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park.
Aaron Cresswell’s shot deflected off Everton defender Yerry Mina into the path of Soucek, who tapped home in the 85th minute of an uneventful game, reports the BBC.
Victory ended a run of four successive defeats at his former club for West Ham manager David Moyes.
Everton, who had won their previous four league games, missed out on climbing to second in the table.
RESULT
Everton 0 – 1 West Ham

