Italian Serie A and Premier League matches continue this weekend with GOtv bringing all matches live to its customers from 15 to 18 January 2021. The standout matches from this weekend’s Serie A action will be showing on Saturday. Bologna vs Hellas Verona will air live at 3pm, while Torino vs Spezia will be showing […]

Barcelona’s all-time top scorer Lionel Messi has returned to training following his failed attempt to force a move away from the club. Messi, 33, submitted a transfer request on 25 August but said last Friday he would stay because it is “impossible” for any team to pay his release clause. It is the […]

Bayern Munich overcame Paris St-Germain in a tightly contested Champions League final in Lisbon to claim the crown for the sixth time. Kingsley Coman, who started his career at PSG, settled a tense affair with a 59th-minute header at the far post from Joshua Kimmich’s cross to leave the French giants still searching for that […]

Southampton reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a routine victory over Wolves at Molineux. A Danny Ings goal from close range and Stuart Armstrong’s neat late finish secured a win that ended a run of four consecutive defeats, reports Reuters. While both managers made significant changes to their sides from the weekend, Saints coped better and showed greater fluency to deserve to progress. The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of March 20 and 21.

