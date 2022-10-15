Sports

EPL: Spurs beat Everton to close gap on Arsenal

*Foxes woes continue, as Wolves squeeze past Forest

Harry Kane marked his 400th Tottenham appearance with the opening goal as Antonio Conte’s side closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal with victory over Everton.

Kane broke the Toffees’ resistance from the penalty spot after being tripped in the area by England team-mate Jordan Pickford, who had failed to hold on to Matt Doherty’s long-range effort, reports the BBC.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg added a second late on with a curling strike that took a slight deflection off Alex Iwobi on its way in.

Spurs dominated the early stages but the two best chances of the first half fell to the visitors, who will be disappointed not to have put away both opportunities.

Demarai Gray failed to hit the target after racing on to Conor Coady’s long ball over the top of the Tottenham defence, before Amadou Onana blazed over the crossbar following Hojbjerg’s poor touch.

Kane sent a rasping volley straight at Pickford early in the second half but there was nothing the Toffees keeper could do about the 29-year-old’s spot-kick – his 14th goal in 15 Premier League appearances against Everton – or Hojbjerg’s late finish.

The victory lifts Conte’s team level on points with second-placed Manchester City and just a point behind north London rivals Arsenal, while Everton drop a place to 13th.

Skipper Ruben Neves drove the hosts in front from the spot after a four-minute video assistant referee delay at the start of the second half.

After a second lengthy VAR intervention when referee Thomas Bramall initially missed Matheus Nunes pulling back Ryan Yates, Wolves keeper Jose Sa superbly turned away Brennan Johnson’s spot-kick.

The save was made more remarkable as Sa has been playing with a broken bone in his wrist since he damaged it against Fulham on 13 August.

Max Kilman earlier hit the inside of a post with a header and was unfortunate the rebound went straight to Forest keeper Dean Henderson.

It was a superb way for interim Wolves bosses Steve Davis and James Collins to start a potentially crucial week that ends with a home game against Leicester next Sunday.

In the first game of the day, Leicester City were unable to ease the pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers as they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Crystal Palace at King Power Stadium.

The Foxes had their moments but struggled to find impetus and remain in the Premier League relegation zone, with the 4-0 win over bottom club Nottingham Forest two weeks ago appearing a false dawn.

It felt like a day when the first goal would be crucial and Leicester’s nerves were evident from the start as Palace exerted early pressure.

But the home side sprung into life when Harvey Barnes and Patson Daka combined to unlock the Palace defence, before Daka forced Vicente Guaita into a smart save.

RESULTS

Leicester 0 – 0 Crystal Palace

Fulham 2 – 2 Bournemouth

Wolves 1 – 0 Nottm Forest

Tottenham 2 – 0 Everton

 

Reporter

