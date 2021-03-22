Sports

EPL: Spurs beat Villa to keep top-four hopes alive

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manager Jose Mourinho said it is “sad” Tottenham had to suffer their shock midweek Europa League exit in order to produce the committed performance that saw them secure the victory at Aston Villa which keeps Spurs in the hunt for a top-four Premier League finish.
They were labelled a “disgrace” by captain Hugo Lloris after the 3-0, last-16 second-leg defeat by Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday that saw Spurs throw away a 2-0 aggregate advantage and left their hopes of qualification for next season’s Champions League pinned on their league placing.
But Carlos Vinicius’ opener and Harry Kane’s second-half spot-kick ensured Tottenham made the necessary winning response to climb to sixth in the standings, three points behind Chelsea in fourth, reports the BBC.
“OK, I am really happy with that, but it is sad we need such a bad defeat to have this kind of reaction,” Mourinho told BBC Sport.
“This should not be a reaction, this should be a permanent state of mind, permanent soul in the team. I think that is our next challenge – to have this standard in terms of effort, commitment, sacrifice.
“Independent of results, this has to be always there to dignify our jobs, the people that love us, the club and the fans. I am a bit sad by realising we can have this soul and we haven’t in the last couple of matches.
“I opened my heart as a guy with more than 20 years in football and lots of experiences, I just care that they did it and the next challenge as a group is we do it every match.”
An interchange of slick passes between Lucas Moura and Kane following a poor clearance by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez allowed Vinicius to put Spurs ahead from close range after 30 minutes.
And Kane avoided a potentially nervous finish to the game for his side, sending Martinez the wrong way with his penalty after being fouled by Matty Cash.
Villa, who are 10th and seven points behind Spurs in the Europa League positions, failed to register a shot until the 58th minute in the continued absence of skipper Jack Grealish – and substitute Anwar el Ghazi’s powerful drive into the side-netting was as close as they came.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

UK trained coach: My age added advantage as a youth coach

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Nilayo FC Technical Adviser, Eboboritse Uwejamomere, has revealed that his age will give him an edge in handling any of the age-grade teams in the country.   Speaking during an interview season monitored by our correspondent, the United Kingdomtrained coach, said he will be glad to work with players within the ages of 16 and […]
Sports

How COVID-19 reshaped dreams of female BASKETBALLers

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The outbreak of the COVID- 19 pandemic across the world put most activities on hold and impacted negatively on people in all spheres of life. With the National Sports Festival just few days away in March, the Nigerian government announced the first lockdown and everything was put on hold but the athletes are currently looking […]
Sports

EPL: Chelsea Chelsea fightback denies Baggies; wins for Saints, Man Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

  Burnley manager Sean Dyche said they “need players” after Danny Ings’ early goal earned Southampton a first top-flight victory at Turf Moor for almost 50 years and ended the visitors’ losing start to the season. Former Clarets forward Ings struck in the fifth minute, supplied by Che Adams’s cutback following an excellent through ball […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica