Sports

EPL: Spurs edge to victory against Fulham

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Everton win to continue top-four push

Tottenham recorded consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since November as Jose Mourinho’s side survived late Fulham pressure at Craven Cottage.
Not since beating Manchester City to move top of the table on 21 November had Spurs won back-to-back games, but a Tosin Adarabioyo own goal ensured the visitors backed up Sunday’s impressive 4-0 victory over Burnley with a hard-fought three points, reports the BBC.
Making a first league start since the opening day, Dele Alli played a key role in the visitors’ 19th-minute opener as he fed the ball wide to Son Heung-min before meeting the South Korean’s low cross – though Adarabioyo inadvertently got the decisive touch.
Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris produced a fine save to tip Joachim Andersen’s header on to the crossbar and was again called upon to deny Adarabioyo from the resulting corner as Fulham pushed for an equaliser after half-time.
Fulham – who remain three points from safety – were ultimately left aggrieved by a controversial video assistant referee decision to disallow Josh Maja’s deserved equaliser just after the hour, as Mario Lemina was penalised for handball in the build-up despite his arm being by his side.
Harry Kane was denied from a diving header by Alphonse Areola in the closing stages, but Mourinho’s side held firm under intense pressure from the hosts to move to within four points of the top four.
And Everton continued their push for European football by beating struggling West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.
Richarlison scored for the fourth Premier League game in a row, heading past home goalkeeper Sam Johnstone after a cross from substitute Gylfi Sigurdsson, who had only been on the pitch for 43 seconds.
West Brom had been the better team in the first half but England keeper Jordan Pickford made an excellent save to keep out Mbaye Diagne’s second-minute header.
Diagne thought he had grabbed a 93rd-minute equaliser when he controlled a pass and shot into the net, but he was denied because he was narrowly offside, with the video assistant referee (VAR) confirming the on-field decision.
This win takes Everton up from seventh to fourth – the last Champions League qualifying place – although the Toffees will drop back to fifth if there is a winner in Thursday’s late game between Liverpool and Chelsea.
West Brom are 19th, in the relegation zone and nine points behind 17th-placed Newcastle United, who they host on Sunday.
RESULTS
Fulham 1 – 0 Tottenham
West Brom 0 – 1 Everton

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

CHAN 2021 absence, bitter lesson for Nigeria, says Ekpo

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Ex-international Friday Ekpo has said Nigeria must learn from the failure of the homebased Super Eagles to qualify for the ongoing Africa Nation’s Championship in Cameroon. Having reached the final of the previous edition, the Eagles-led by erstwhile coach Imama Amakapabo could not pick the ticket for the ongoing CHAN in Cameroon. Ekpo, who is […]
Sports

Euro roundup: Juve back on track as Bayern roar to win over Schalke

Posted on Author Reporter

*Lozano scores third-fastest Serie A goal but Napoli lose *Thomas Müller scores twice in Bayern’s 4-0 victory Juventus got their Serie A title defence back on track with a 2-0 home win over Bologna on Sunday that moved Andrea Pirlo’s side into the top four. Arthur Melo scored his first goal for the Turin club in the first […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool frustrated by Newcastle in stalemate

Posted on Author Reporter

…as COVID-19 stops Fulham’s game with Spurs Newcastle United held Liverpool to a goalless Premier League draw at St James’ Park to ease the pressure on boss Steve Bruce. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah missed two key opportunities either side of half-time while United’s Fabian Schar denied Sadio Mane a tap-in with a timely clearance off the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica