EPL: Spurs fight back to hold United; wins for Newcastle, Bournemouth

Son Heung-min scored a 79th-minute equaliser to complete a fine Tottenham comeback against Manchester United in Ryan Mason’s first game back as interim boss.

United looked to be coasting to a fourth straight Premier League win after goals by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford put them in a commanding position at half-time, reports the BBC.

Pedro Porro launched the fightback before Bruno Fernandes hit the bar for United when he should have scored.

Son equalised from close range after good work by Harry Kane to leave home fans, who had earlier called for chairman Daniel Levy to go, celebrating.

Spirited Spurs show fight

Mason was back in charge two years after his first spell as interim head coach and four days after the horrific 6-1 thrashing by Newcastle that brought Cristian Stellini’s own stint as interim boss to an abrupt end.

Spurs were supposedly low on confidence but their spirited second-half response will give Mason and his players confidence they can yet finish the season on a positive note before the next permanent manager is appointed.

United took control after Sancho fired them into a seventh-minute lead before Porro was denied an equaliser when Luke Shaw intercepted Richarlison’s pass.

When Spurs did get a clear sight of goal they found David de Gea in fine form as the United goalkeeper produced two excellent saves to keep out Ivan Perisic.

Levy looked on stern faced from the directors’ box after Rashford’s goal but Porro’s finish with the outside of his right foot – after Kane had a shot blocked – gave home fans hope.

The hosts threatened an equaliser and came close when Eric Dier headed a golden chance wide, but they were not to be denied and Son’s equaliser was no more than they deserved for a much-improved performance in the second period.

At Goodison Park, Newcastle took a huge stride towards Champions League football next season by inflicting a demoralising defeat on struggling Everton, who remain rooted in the Premier League’s relegation zone.

A comfortable win keeps Eddie Howe’s men in third place, eight points clear of Aston Villa in fifth and with a game in hand, in the battle to play in Europe’s elite club competition.

Callum Wilson scored twice for the visitors in each half, reacting quickest to poke home the opener before curling a magnificent 25-yard effort into the top corner.

Brazilian Joelinton netted in between, heading in from close range following excellent play by Joe Willock to set up the goal.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin thought he had made it 1-1 for Everton on the stroke of half-time, but a delightful dinked finish was ruled out for offside.

Dwight McNeil did make it 3-1 with a goal that went directly in from a corner kick, but substitute Jacob Murphy added a Newcastle fourth just a minute later to consign Everton to a 17th loss of the campaign, which leaves them in 19th place and two points from safety.

And Bournemouth edged closer to Premier League survival and delivered a huge blow to bottom side Southampton with an impressive away win at St Mary’s.

Marcus Tavernier’s deflected strike five minutes after the break enabled the Cherries to recover from the 4-0 home defeat to West Ham and open up a seven-point cushion to the relegation places.

Southampton’s peril at the bottom deepens as they lie six points from safety with just five games remaining, short on ideas after a night where they felt the frustration of the home fans following a bright start.

Bournemouth were rewarded for playing the more composed and ordered football, bringing them a third win in four league games as they move towards safety on 36 points.

Substitute Che Adams thought he had snatched a point with a late strike but it was ruled out for offside after a VAR check, compounding Saints’ misery.

RESULTS

Everton 1 – 4 Newcastle

Southampton 0 – 1 Bournemouth

Tottenham 2 – 2 Man United