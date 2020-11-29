Sports

EPL: Spurs go top after Chelsea stalemate

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)
  • As Sub Cavani inspires stunning Man Utd comeback at Southampton

Tottenham returned to the top of the Premier League despite being held by Chelsea in a highly-competitive yet goalless London stalemate.
The eagerly-anticipated fixture between two teams in excellent form failed to produce a goal as both sides cancelled each other out at Stamford Bridge.
Edouard Mendy kept out Serge Aurier’s ferocious strike while Steven Bergwijn scooped another Spurs chance over the bar.
Chelsea were looking to celebrate Roman Abramovich’s 1,000th game as club owner with victory over a Spurs team managed by their former boss Jose Mourinho.
The Blues struggled to carve out clear-cut chances although Hugo Lloris produced a great late save to deny Mason Mount.
Spurs, replaced at the top by Liverpool on Saturday, return to the summit, level on 21 points with the Reds but with a superior goal difference.
Chelsea are two points behind in third spot.
In the first game of the day, substitute Edinson Cavani inspired Manchester United to a stunning victory against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were in trouble at the break after set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse set up Jan Bednarek’s opening header and then scored direct from a free-kick, reports the BBC.
But Cavani’s second-half presence made all the difference, first presenting Bruno Fernandes with the chance to pull one back and then heading home from a deflected Fernandes shot shortly afterwards.
In stoppage time the Uruguayan buried a trademark header to complete the comeback and maintain United’s 100% record on the road.
RESULT
Chelsea 0 – 0 Spurs
Southampton 2 – 3 Man United

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Nations League: Greenwood apologises for Iceland gaffe

Posted on Author Reporter

Mason Greenwood has apologised for breaking COVID-19 protocols while on England duty and described his behaviour as ‘irresponsible’. Within 48 hours of making his England debut against Iceland, Greenwood and Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden had to leave the camp after breaching the strict bio-bubble in Reykjavik. Allegations emerged in the Icelandic media on Monday […]
Sports

1960Bet rebrands, gets new management

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As part of its efforts to return better, stronger and reliable, Nigeria’s pioneer sports betting company, 1960Bet, has unveiled new management and new logo to reposition the brand.   The new 1960Bet’s management is on the mission to take the company back to its position as the market leader and mitigate the challenges as well […]
Sports

Euro roundup: Lewandowski hits hat-trick as Bayern thrash Eintracht

Posted on Author Reporter

*Polish forward has 10 goals in five Bundesliga games *Quagliarella, Sampdoria shock Atalanta Robert Lewandowski bagged a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thumped Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0. In a typically ruthless Bayern performance, the forward struck twice in the first half-hour and added a third after half-time, before the substitutes Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala completed the rout, reports Reuters. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: