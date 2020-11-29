EPL: Spurs go top after Chelsea stalemate

As Sub Cavani inspires stunning Man Utd comeback at Southampton

Tottenham returned to the top of the Premier League despite being held by Chelsea in a highly-competitive yet goalless London stalemate.

The eagerly-anticipated fixture between two teams in excellent form failed to produce a goal as both sides cancelled each other out at Stamford Bridge.

Edouard Mendy kept out Serge Aurier’s ferocious strike while Steven Bergwijn scooped another Spurs chance over the bar.

Chelsea were looking to celebrate Roman Abramovich’s 1,000th game as club owner with victory over a Spurs team managed by their former boss Jose Mourinho.

The Blues struggled to carve out clear-cut chances although Hugo Lloris produced a great late save to deny Mason Mount.

Spurs, replaced at the top by Liverpool on Saturday, return to the summit, level on 21 points with the Reds but with a superior goal difference.

Chelsea are two points behind in third spot.

In the first game of the day, substitute Edinson Cavani inspired Manchester United to a stunning victory against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were in trouble at the break after set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse set up Jan Bednarek’s opening header and then scored direct from a free-kick, reports the BBC.

But Cavani’s second-half presence made all the difference, first presenting Bruno Fernandes with the chance to pull one back and then heading home from a deflected Fernandes shot shortly afterwards.

In stoppage time the Uruguayan buried a trademark header to complete the comeback and maintain United’s 100% record on the road.

RESULT

Chelsea 0 – 0 Spurs

Southampton 2 – 3 Man United

