Sports

EPL: Spurs go top with City victory

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Tottenham moved top of the Premier League as Jose Mourinho’s side claimed a hardfought victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. City dominated in both possession and chances but goals from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani lo Celso – 35 seconds after his introduction – sealed a fourth successive league win for Spurs, reports the BBC.

 

Captain Harry Kane set up Lo Celso with his ninth assist in as many league matches midway through the second half, after Son had slotted in his ninth goal of the campaign five minutes into the contest from Tanguy Ndombele’s lofted pass.

 

Both sides had a goal disallowed in the first half, as Kane strayed offside at the end of a sweeping team move and referee Mike Dean retrospectively penalised Gabriel Jesus for handball in the build-up to Aymeric Laporte’s strike.

 

Spurs are two points above Chelsea and Leicester City, though the Foxes can reclaim top spot with victory over champions Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (19:15 GMT).

 

Defeat leaves City 10th and eight points off the early pace – but with a game in hand. And Brighton won at Villa Park for the first time in their history, deservedly edging out Aston Villa in a dramatic and entertaining encounter.

 

Solly March’s delightful curling finish settled it after Ezri Konsa’s sliding equaliser cancelled out Danny Welbeck’s solo run and chip.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Wolves sign Semedo for £36.8m from Barca

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wolves have completed the signing of right-back Nelson Semedo from Barcelona in a deal worth nearly £37m, including potential add-ons. Portugal international Semedo has signed a contract that will keep him at Molineux until June 2023, with an option to extend it to June 2025, reports Sky Sports. Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo […]
Sports

Collins: Questions Gusau must answer for peace to reign in AFN

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former African triple jump record holder, Rosa Collins, says the embattled president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Ibrahim Gusau, must provide answers to some questions before his reconciliatory moves with aggrieved board members of the AFN can be considered. Gusau, our correspondent learnt had been making overtures to board members of the federation and […]
Sports

Klopp hails ‘incredible’ Premier League title win

Posted on Author Reporter

Klopp hails ‘incredible’ Premier League title win Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp called the club’s first Premier League title win “absolutely incredible”. The Reds ended their 30 year-wait for a top-flight league title after Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 on Thursday. That result means leaders Liverpool, 23 points clear of second-place City, can no longer be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: