EPL: Spurs go top with City victory

*Wins for Chelsea, Brighton

Tottenham moved top of the Premier League as Jose Mourinho’s side claimed a hard-fought victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

City dominated in both possession and chances but goals from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani lo Celso – 35 seconds after his introduction – sealed a fourth successive league win for Spurs, reports the BBC.

Captain Harry Kane set up Lo Celso with his ninth assist in as many league matches midway through the second half, after Son had slotted in his ninth goal of the campaign five minutes into the contest from Tanguy Ndombele’s lofted pass.

Both sides had a goal disallowed in the first half, as Kane strayed offside at the end of a sweeping team move and referee Mike Dean retrospectively penalised Gabriel Jesus for handball in the build-up to Aymeric Laporte’s strike.

Spurs are two points above Chelsea and Leicester City, though the Foxes can reclaim top spot with victory over champions Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (19:15 GMT).

Defeat leaves City 10th and eight points off the early pace – but with a game in hand.

And Brighton won at Villa Park for the first time in their history, deservedly edging out Aston Villa in a dramatic and entertaining encounter.

Solly March’s delightful curling finish settled it after Ezri Konsa’s sliding equaliser cancelled out Danny Welbeck’s solo run and chip.

All of that preceded a frantic period of stoppage time that saw Tariq Lamptey sent off for a second yellow card and a decision to award Villa a penalty for a foul by March overturned after referee Michael Oliver consulted the pitchside monitor.

“I don’t know what a penalty is now. We could all hear the contact inside the ground,” said Villa boss Dean Smith.

The defeat is Villa’s third in succession at home in the league and also comes at the cost of a hamstring injury to Ross Barkley, who pulled up inside the first two minutes.

They stay sixth, but at risk of slipping down the table with the majority of the weekend’s fixtures still to be played.

Brighton’s first victory in two months does not improve their position of 16th, but they at least

RESULTS

Newcastle 0 – 2 Chelsea

Aston Villa 1 – 2 Brighton

Tottenham 2 – 0 Man City

