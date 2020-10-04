EPL: Spurs hammer awful Man United 6-1

Tottenham came from behind in remarkable fashion to inflict an embarrassing home defeat on a shambolic Manchester United, who played an hour of the game with 10 men.

In an extraordinary first half, Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot after just two minutes but Spurs scored twice in the next five minutes through Tanguy Ndombele and Son Heung-min, reports the BBC.

United keeper David de Gea made saves to deny Serge Aurier and Ndombele before Anthony Martial was sent off for slapping Erik Lamela in the face as they jostled while waiting for a corner.

The home side’s defending was poor throughout but it got worse as Harry Kane rolled home the third for Spurs with half an hour gone and Son added another seven minutes later by poking in from close range for 4-1.

Spurs did not let up in the second period, Aurier drilling in the fifth and Kane scoring from the penalty spot for an emphatic victory.

RESULT

Man Utd 1 – 6 Tottenham

