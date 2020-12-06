EPL: Spurs host Arsenal in another North London blockbuster

For the second straight weekend the eyes of Premier League lovers will be on North London where Tottenham Hotspur welcome cross city rivals, Arsenal in the stand out game of Week 11.

Although only 6.4 kilometres maybe the distance between the two giants, however, on the field of play the gulf is huge with Spurs sitting pretty on the summit of the Premier League table while Arsenal is hovering just above the relegation zone having lost more matches than they have won.

The stats are also not looking good for the Gunners going into arguably the biggest fixture on their calendar with the feel good factor which heralded the appointment of Mikel Arteta on December 20 last year fast fast eroding.

Under their former captain, the fortunes of the club has plummeted, so much so that Arsenal’s tally of 13 points is their lowest after their opening 10 matches of any league campaign since 1981-82 (12); last weekend’s defeat b y Wolves means the club has also lost three consecutive home Premier League games for the second time since the start of last season.

Before this, they had never suffered three straight home defeats in the competition. Arsenal have lost five of their past eight league games, after being beaten in only five of their first 22 underA rteta. This is the side that squares up against Jose Mourinho’s team, which has only lost once the whole season and is showing signings of a possible title challenge under the guidance of the Portuguese handler.

Spurs had been on a five game winning run, which included the 6-1 demolition of Manchester United at Old Trafford, until last weekend’s goalless draw at another London side, Chelsea.

However, playing at home, Mourinho is bound to jettison the safety first tactics used at Stamford Bridge as he strives to cement his place at the top of the table, which is not good news for Arsenal fans.

The last time Arsenal won on their ground of their rivals was on December 2, 2018 when they triumphed 4-2 over a side then coached by Mauricio Pochettino. But should the 38-year-old Spanish handler be able to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with even a point that will be a stunning achievement.

In other games today, West Bromwich Albion host Crystal Palace in the early kick off and is followed by Leicester City’s trip to struggling Sheffield United. Liverpool welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last game of today. Week 11 concludes tomorrow Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Southampton.

