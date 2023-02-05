Sports

EPL: Spurs' Kane sinks Man City with landmark goal

Harry Kane became Tottenham’s all-time record scorer, surpassing the great Jimmy Greaves, as his 267th goal for the club dented Manchester City’s title ambitions at a raucous Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The England captain reached the landmark with a composed finish from 10 yards out after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg did exceptionally well to find Kane inside the box, reports the BBC.

Fans jumped from their seats to applaud the 29-year-old striker, whose first Spurs goal came on 15 December 2011, while a message flashed up on the scoreboard inside the ground which read ‘Congratulations Harry Kane’.

The 15th-minute finish was also Kane’s 200th on the Premier League stage – only Alan Shearer (260 goals) and Wayne Rooney (208) have scored more.

It came against the run of the play and with Spurs boss Antonio Conte recovering at home after surgery to remove his gallbladder.

Tottenham, who finished with 10 men after defender Cristian Romero was sent off in the 87th minute for two bookable offences, dug deep in their Italian manager’s absence to frustrate City.

Pep Guardiola’s side missed the chance to cut Arsenal’s five-point lead at the top of the table following the Gunners’ defeat at Everton on Saturday.

Riyad Mahrez went closest to equalising with an attempt which cannoned off the underside of the bar, but City are without a point – and a goal – in five visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While they remain five points behind Arsenal having played one game more, Tottenham’s victory moves them one point behind fourth-placed Newcastle.

RESULT

Spurs 1 – 0 Man City

 

Reporter

