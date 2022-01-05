EPL stars swell Eagles camp

The Super Eagles camp in Abuja finally came alive on Tuesday after the arrival of five English Premier League players and other four players to swell the number of players to 23 as the team intensified preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations expected to kick-off on Sunday, January 9, in Cameroon. There has been palpable fear among Nigerians as the players continued to stroll into camp one after another since the camp opened over the weekend. Everything however changed in the early hours of Tuesday with the arrival of Leicester City stars, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi, Watford defender, William Troost-Ekong and Frank Onyeka of Bretford. Also in camp is West Bromwich Albion’s Semi Ajayi, who completed the players coming from England with two players, Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes) and Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca), both coming from Spain. Ola Aina, who plays for Torino FC arrived from Italy to complete the nine players who arrived camp on Tuesday morning.
