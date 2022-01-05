Sports

EPL stars swell Eagles camp

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The Super Eagles camp in Abuja finally came alive on Tuesday after the arrival of five English Premier League players and other four players to swell the number of players to 23 as the team intensified preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations expected to kick-off on Sunday, January 9, in Cameroon. There has been palpable fear among Nigerians as the players continued to stroll into camp one after another since the camp opened over the weekend. Everything however changed in the early hours of Tuesday with the arrival of Leicester City stars, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi, Watford defender, William Troost-Ekong and Frank Onyeka of Bretford. Also in camp is West Bromwich Albion’s Semi Ajayi, who completed the players coming from England with two players, Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes) and Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca), both coming from Spain. Ola Aina, who plays for Torino FC arrived from Italy to complete the nine players who arrived camp on Tuesday morning.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Weah, Dest spark US World Cup hopes as Costa Rica beaten

Posted on Author Reporter

  Timothy Weah set up the winner as the United States came from behind to defeat Costa Rica 2-1 and reignite their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on Wednesday. Weah, who plays for French champions Lille, was drafted into the US starting line-up shortly before kick-off after D.C. United’s Chris Arriola suffered an injury in […]
Sports

CAF Presidency: Ahmad’s CAS appeal fails as Motsepe reigns supremeSaleh

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The coast is clear for Africa’s ninth richest man, Patrice Motsepe, to be sworn in as the seventh substantive head of CAF since Abdelaziz Abdallah Salem, the Egyptian founding president in 1957. It could be recalled that the three other presidential aspirants at the weekend stepped down, leaving the embattled Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar as […]
Sports

SWAN FCT, coaches play for Ogunjimi

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

…as day of tributes now March 3 Plans are now underway by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) FCT chapter and Football Coaches Association in Abuja to organise a one day friendly match in honour of departed journalist, Olusegun Ogunjimi. Chairman of SWAN FCT, Comrade Ndubueze Chidoka, who disclosed this in a press statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica