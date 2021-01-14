EPL: Stubborn Palace end Arsenal’s winning run

Arsenal’s recent resurgence was checked by a stubborn Crystal Palace, who claimed a hard-fought point from a forgettable encounter at Emirates Stadium.

Tagged as relegation candidates as little as three weeks ago, the Gunners came into the game off the back of four straight wins in all competitions, but were unable to find their way past well-drilled and disciplined visitors, reports the BBC.

For a side in such good form Arsenal were a disappointment going forward, their best effort at goal a shot on the turn from Alexandre Lacazette into the side-netting.

Their only other clear-cut chance was an angled shot from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that Vincente Guaita palmed away.

There was more goalmouth action at the other end, with James Tomkins heading an Eberechi Eze free-kick against the bar and Christian Benteke drawing a fine save from Bernd Leno with a nodded effort of his own.

The point leaves Arsenal 11th on 24 points and Palace two points and a league place worse off, but comfortably clear of any relegation worries.

RESULT

Arsenal 0 – 0 Palace

