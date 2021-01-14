Sports

EPL: Stubborn Palace end Arsenal’s winning run

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Arsenal’s recent resurgence was checked by a stubborn Crystal Palace, who claimed a hard-fought point from a forgettable encounter at Emirates Stadium.
Tagged as relegation candidates as little as three weeks ago, the Gunners came into the game off the back of four straight wins in all competitions, but were unable to find their way past well-drilled and disciplined visitors, reports the BBC.
For a side in such good form Arsenal were a disappointment going forward, their best effort at goal a shot on the turn from Alexandre Lacazette into the side-netting.
Their only other clear-cut chance was an angled shot from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that Vincente Guaita palmed away.
There was more goalmouth action at the other end, with James Tomkins heading an Eberechi Eze free-kick against the bar and Christian Benteke drawing a fine save from Bernd Leno with a nodded effort of his own.
The point leaves Arsenal 11th on 24 points and Palace two points and a league place worse off, but comfortably clear of any relegation worries.
RESULT
Arsenal 0 – 0 Palace

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Froome struggles at Vuelta

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Two-time winner Chris Froome struggled as Slovenia’s defending champion Primoz Roglic took the opening stage of Vuelta a Espana. Briton Froome, 35, in his final Vuelta for Ineos Grenadiers, was dropped on the penultimate climb and is more than 11 minutes behind the leader.   Roglic pipped a small pack including Ineos’ Richard Carapaz and […]
Sports

NFF throws out Rivers United’s petition

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Rivers United’s bid to play in the next CAF Champions League has been finally laid to rest after the Nigeria Football Federation ratified the final table for the last Nigeria Football Professional Football League presented by the League Management Committee.   Rivers United have protested the decision on the final league table presented by the […]
Sports

Golden Eaglets qualify for WAFU U17 Cup s’finals

Posted on Author Reporter

    Nigeria reached the semi finals of the WAFU U17 Cup Tournament ongoing in Lome, Togo on Tuesday evening after Group B pacesetters Cote d’Ivoire hammered the Black Starlets of Ghana 3-1 at the city’s Stade Municipal. Five-time world champions Nigeria, who lost by the odd goal to the Ivorians on the opening day of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica