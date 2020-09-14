Sports

EPL: Stunning James goal helps Chelsea beat Brighton

*Wolves too strong for Sheffield Utd

Chelsea defender Reece James scored a stunning long-range effort and got an assist as they began their Premier League season with victory at Brighton.
James put Chelsea 2-1 up minutes after Brighton’s Leandro Trossard equalised Jorginho’s first-half penalty, won by new signing Timo Werner.
Kurt Zouma then volleyed James’ corner – his shot deflected in off Brighton defender Adam Webster to make it 3-1, reports the BBC.
At 2-1, Lewis Dunk headed wide a great chance to bring Brighton level.
Brighton lost new signing Adam Lallana to injury right on half-time; he was making his debut, having signed on a free transfer from champions Liverpool in July.
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, meanwhile, handed debuts to summer signings Werner and Kai Havertz.
Earlier, Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo said he believes “something special” is being built at the club after he celebrated a new contract with a 2-0 win at Sheffield United.
Raul Jimenez struck in the third minute of the two sides’ Premier League opener before Romain Saiss headed in a second soon after.
Nuno signed a new three-year on Sunday, keeping him at the club until 2023.
“It has been an amazing three seasons,” he said.
“I think we create something really special – the identity, the core of the squad, the bonds between us, this is how we operate but we have to stay humble.
“Now I have to prepare the next training session because we play Stoke in the League Cup. We go day by day.”
Both sides had enjoyed hugely impressive campaigns last term, with the Blades upsetting the odds to finish ninth on their return to the top flight, while Wolves secured seventh and reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League.
But it was Nuno’s side who picked up where they left off as they raced into a two-goal lead.

RESULTS
Brighton 1 – 3 Chelsea
Sheffield Utd 0 – 2 Wolves

