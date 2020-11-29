Sports

EPL: Sub Cavani inspires stunning Man Utd comeback at Southampton

Substitute Edinson Cavani inspired Manchester United to a stunning victory against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were in trouble at the break after set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse set up Jan Bednarek’s opening header and then scored direct from a free-kick, reports the BBC.
But Cavani’s second-half presence made all the difference, first presenting Bruno Fernandes with the chance to pull one back and then heading home from a deflected Fernandes shot shortly afterwards.
In stoppage time the Uruguayan buried a trademark header to complete the comeback and maintain United’s 100% record on the road.
RESULT
Southampton 2 – 3 Man United

