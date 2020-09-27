EPL: Tantalising ties await fans at Anfield, Etihad

The first two weeks of the new Premier League season has already thrown up a lot of goals and a number of upsets and over the next 48 hours the trend is expected to continue with a number of intriguing fixtures on the card. However, the undoubted standout fixture of Match Day 3 comes up tomorrow night at Anfield where Liverpool welcomes Arsenal.

Both sides go into the match on the back of impressive forms which has seen then notch up maximum points from their first two games. Unfortunately something will have to give on Monday night – either their 100 per cent record courtesy of a draw or their unbeaten record!

The Reds boast of an amazing home record and have not lost at Anfield since A p r i l 2017 going back 46 games, although under Mikel Arteta, t h e G u n n e r s h a v e improved remarkably and if there is any side that can threaten this it is the team from the British capital.

For Jurgen Klopp and his wards this will be the second straight clash with one of the ‘big guns’ following last Sunday’s tie with Chelsea. The German tactician’s side was quite impressive at Stamford Bridge and were deserved 2-0 winners even if they played with a man advantage after Chelsea had defender Andreas Christensen sent off; but has often found Arsenal a tricky foe.

Last season the home side were 3-1 winners on August 24 but subsequently lost the reverse fixture 2-1 and their latest meeting on August 29 in Community Shield on penalties after the game ended 1-1. Although it is difficult to predict a winner, however, one thing is certain and that is fans should be in for a treat.

But before the big Anfield showdown, the star match today is at the Etihad where Manchester City lock horns with Leicester City in another clash of unbeaten sides. City, which lost its crown in spectacular fashion last season, was very impressive in opening the campaign this term in outclassing Wolves 3-1 at the Molineux, where incidentally they had thrown away a two goal advantage in losing 3-2 last time.

And Brendan Rodgers might his Leicester team are “not even thinking about” about a sustained Premier League title challenge despite moving top for the first time since they were champions in 2015- 16 following their impressive 4-2 win over Burnley, Pep Guardiola will not be underrating the Foxes.

The Citizens have not lost to the visiting side since December 26, 2018 when the Foxes triumphed at home 3-1 but since then it has been three straight defeats and on the balance of City’s Monday night performance Leicester will have to raise their game to unbelievable levels to even leave with a share of the points.

Nonetheless Rodgers will be buoyed by the way Wolves took the fight to City on Monday and will also be hoping to inspire his wards to do same today. Jose Mourinho may use today’s clash with struggling Newcastle United to reintroduce Gareth Bale back to English football.

After leaving for a world record fee of £85 million seven years ago to join Real Madrid the 31-year-old, the Welsh international will be desperate to prove that he still has it after failing to play regularly for the La Liga champions in recent times.

Steve Bruce’s side had a torrid time last time out losing 3-0 at home to Brighton and will need to somehow pick his demoralised players against a Spurs side that hammered Southampton 5-2 at St. Marys and will be full of confidence hosting the Magpies.

The day kicks off with impressive Leeds United at Sheffield United which has lost their two previous games and ends with West Ham United hosti n g Wolves.

