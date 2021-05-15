Sports

EPL: Tella scores as Southampton beat Fulham

*Impressive Leeds put four past Burnley

Nathan Tella scored his first senior goal as Southampton defeated relegated Fulham to register back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since December.
Che Adams punished poor set-piece defending to sweep Saints ahead with an instinctive half-volley when the Cottagers allowed James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick to bounce in the six-yard box.
Tella came off the bench in the second half to steer home Kyle Walker-Peters’ pinpoint low ball across the face of the Fulham penalty area.
Fulham, whose relegation had been confirmed by Monday’s defeat at home to Burnley, pulled one back as 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho drilled in off the crossbar to score on his first Premier League start.
But the teenager’s strike, Fulham’s first goal from open play in more than seven and a half hours, could not prevent Scott Parker’s side slipping to a seventh defeat in eight league games.
Southampton sealed victory in the closing stages as Adams and Tella combined, the latter’s backheel finding Theo Walcott, whose shot looped home via a slight deflection.
And Leeds United continued their fine form at the end of their first season back in the Premier League with an impressive victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.
Mateusz Klich curled in from the edge of the penalty area shortly before half-time and Jack Harrison’s flicked finish from Ezgjan Alioski’s strike after 60 minutes all but sealed the three points.
Substitute Rodrigo scored twice in three second-half minutes to complete a fine away win, producing a delightful chip over Bailey Peacock-Farrell for his first before rounding the Clarets keeper for Leeds’ fourth, reports the BBC.
With their Premier League safety confirmed by victory over Fulham on Monday, Burnley made a confident start, but Leeds’ Patrick Bamford went closest in the opening 10 minutes as he forced Peacock-Farrell – in for the absent Nick Pope – into action.
Charlie Taylor produced an excellent sliding block to deny Raphinha as the visitors gained a foothold, and the Brazilian forward was unable to execute an instinctive over-head attempt before Klich’s opener.
Matej Vydra was thwarted by the outstretched leg of Illan Meslier as Burnley pushed for an equaliser, before a dominant end to the contest ensured Marcelo Bielsa’s side remain on course for a top-half finish.
RESULT
Burnley 0 – 4 Leeds United
Southampton 3 – 1 Fulham

Related Articles
Sports

Ronaldo named Player of the Century

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Cristiano Ronaldo has added another coveted accolade to his growing collection as he was awarded the Player of the Century award at the Globe Soccer Awards.   The Juventus forward, a five-time Balon d’or winner, smiled on stage in Dubai as he was named the greatest football player from 2001 to 2020.   His latest […]
Sports

Sports Minister: Only a win’ll be acceptable in Freetown

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, says only a win in Freetown will be acceptable to Nigerians when the Super Eagles take on their Sierra Leonean counterparts in the reverse group L fixture of the 2022 African Nations Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The Super Eagles surrendered a four goal lead in the […]
Sports

Newly promoted La Liga side, Huesca, want Omeruo

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo may not go down to the Segunda division with his Spanish side Leganes as lower league winners SD Huesca plan to capture the centre back as they campaign in the La Liga next term. Leganes got relegated from LA Liga last term but Omeruo proved his worth to attract interest […]

