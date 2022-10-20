Sports

EPL: Ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after early exit

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he will “deal with” Cristiano Ronaldo after the unused substitute walked down the tunnel minutes before the end of the win over Tottenham.

Ronaldo, 37, left in the 89th minute, shortly after Ten Hag brought on Christian Eriksen and Anthony Elanga, reports the BBC.

“I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory,” said Ten Hag.

“I have seen him, but I haven’t spoken with him.”

Despite United having only made three of their five permitted substitutions in Wednesday’s 2-0 home win, Ronaldo decided to leave the bench early and disappeared down the Old Trafford tunnel.

It came three days after he showed his displeasure at being substituted against Newcastle.

After Sunday’s 0-0 draw Ten Hag said he had “no problem” with Ronaldo’s negative reaction, but added the Portuguese must convince him “he has to stay on”.

Former England striker Gary Lineker said Ronaldo’s behaviour unnecessarily took attention from United’s performance against Spurs.

“I’m sorry, that is unacceptable – it is so poor,” Lineker said on Wednesday’s Match of the Day.

Pundits Ashley Williams and Micah Richards agreed with Lineker.

“For one of the greats of the game to do that when your team are winning, making it about him, is disappointing,” said former England defender Richards.

Ex-Wales captain Williams added: “It was a great night for Manchester United and here we are again talking about Cristiano Ronaldo – even though he didn’t play.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

It felt like my first international, says Ibrahimovic

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked his return to international football after a five-year absence with an assist as Sweden beat Georgia in their World Cup 2022 qualifying opener on Thursday.   The 39-year-old volleyed the ball across the area for Viktor Claesson to bundle home just before the break. Georgia had few chances although Levan Shengelia was […]
Sports

CBN Junior Tennis Championship serves off with juniors on the high

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The annual CBN Junior Tennis Championship will kick off today at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club Race Course. The tournament will feature players from all over the nation competing in three age groups – boys and girls  16s, 14s and 12s. The International Tennis Academy (ITA), organisers of the championship which last year celebrated an […]
Sports

Line judge hit by Djokovic at US Open receives abuse on social media

Posted on Author Reporter

  The lineswoman who was hit in the throat by a ball from Novak Djokovic, leading to his ejection from the US Open, may return to work by the end of the event. The line umpire has faced abuse on social media since their encounter and she is being monitored by the tournament doctor in her […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica