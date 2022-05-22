EPL: Thrilling season set for a grand finale

An exciting Premier League season like no other is set for an enthralling finale. Fans will not know where to turn on Sunday with so much at stake throughout the table. After 370 matches there is still so much to play for. Of the 10 fixtures, eight have implications for the title, for qualification for UEFA competitions next season, and for a club’s Premier League status in 2022/23. It’s the first time a Premier League season has reached its final day with so many elements undecided. After Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Southampton on Tuesday moved them to a point behind Manchester City, the champions know anything less than three points at home to Aston Villa could end their defence of the Premier League title. Standing in their way is Liverpool legend and now Villa head coach Steven Gerrard, who never managed to claim a Premier League title while at Anfield, but could help deliver a second to his former club. Jurgen Klopp’s team will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on the final day, as they did when chasing City in 2018/19. Liverpool will be hoping that, at the ninth time of asking, they can be the first team to come from be-hind the leaders on the final day to be crowned champions. Places for the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League will also be decided. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are vying for the fourth and last spot in the UEFA Champions League next season. Spurs are in the box seat and Antonio Conte knows that his team avoiding defeat at relegated Norwich City will effectively earn them a fourth-placed finish. Mikel Arteta’s men will face an Everton side who secured their Premier League status on Thursday. Arsenal need to beat Everton and receive a favour from Norwich, who could still lift themselves from the bottom with a win. A place in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) or UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) is up for grabs for Manchester United and West Ham United. Man Utd are sixth and in the UEL spot, but their goal difference is inferior to West Ham’s, meaning that at Crystal Palace they must at least match the Hammers’ result at Brighton & Hove Albion to avoid dropping to seventh and qualification into the UEFA Europa Conference League.

