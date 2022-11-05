Sports

EPL: Tielemans’ stunner helps Leicester beat Everton

Leicester City climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone as Youri Tielemans’ sensational first-half strike set Brendan Rodgers’ side on their way to a thoroughly deserved victory at Everton.

Tielemans controlled James Maddison’s cut-back with his thigh before sending a dipping effort into the top corner of Jordan Pickford’s goal from the edge of the penalty area, reports the BBC.

Harvey Barnes put the result beyond doubt in the closing stages, rifling a powerful shot past Pickford for his fifth league goal of the campaign.

The visitors dominated the first half but missed several opportunities to take the lead prior to Tielemans’ moment of inspiration on the stroke of half-time.

Rodgers’ team continued to create the better openings in the second half, Patson Daka blazing over the crossbar from a good position and the outstanding Maddison striking the outside of the woodwork with a curling, long-range shot.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was forced off with an injury just after the hour-mark to cap a miserable afternoon for the Toffees and their supporters.

The win lifts Leicester up to 13th – two places above the Toffees due to their superior goal difference.

RESULT

• Everton 0 – 2 Leicester

 

Reporter

