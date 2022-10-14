EPL: Toney presses England case in Brentford win

Ivan Toney underlined his England credentials with two goals as Brentford returned to winning ways against Brighton in the Premier League.

While Brighton have enjoyed several excellent results on their travels this season, they struggled for fluidity and incisiveness against high-energy opponents led superbly by Toney on his 100th appearance for the Bees, reports the BBC.

The hosts had already seen Bryan Mbeumo’s improvised volley cannon off the visitors’ crossbar by the time Toney opened the scoring with a wonderful backheeled flick from Frank Onyeka’s right-wing delivery.

With Brighton searching for an equaliser after the break, Toney then doubled their advantage after Joel Veltman’s crude challenge allowed him to convert his eighth successive top-flight penalty.

The result sees Thomas Frank’s side move up to eighth in the table, a place and a point behind the Seagulls, who are yet to win under new manager Roberto de Zerbi.

Toney was called into the England squad for September’s Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany but was not used by Gareth Southgate.

However, on current form he is making a compelling case for a place on the plane to Qatar for the upcoming World Cup with only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (15) having now scored more Premier League goals than the Bees centre-forward, who has eight.

RESULT

Brentford 2 – 0 Brighton

