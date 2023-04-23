EPL: Tottenham Defeated By Newcastle 6-1 To Secure Third Place

Tottenham’s worst loss of the year marked a new low for a team already in disarray following Antonio Conte’s “mutual consent” exit in March after only 16 months in command.

When he labelled the players “selfish” and attacked the club’s culture in an enraged tirade following their draw at lowly Southampton, Conte had exposed the divisions that existed behind the scenes at Tottenham.

Harry Kane of England may be more likely to request to leave Tottenham in the offseason given that they haven’t won a significant title since 2008.

Fans are also dissatisfied with chairman Daniel Levy, who has fired popular manager Mauricio Pochettino in 2019 and replaced him with a string of poor managers.

In contrast to Tottenham’s struggles, Newcastle is riding the crest of a wave that should carry them into the Champions League for the first time since 2003, when they were eliminated in the qualifying rounds.

Revived by the financial muscle of their Saudi-backed ownership group and boss Eddie Howe’s astute leadership, Newcastle reached their first cup final since 1999 earlier this season when they lost to Manchester United in the League Cup showpiece.

They took just 61 seconds to put Tottenham to the sword as Hugo Lloris could only palm Joelinton’s shot out to Murphy, who fired into the roof of the net from close range.

Newcastle doubled their lead after six minutes when Fabian Schar’s pass eluded the flat-footed Cristian Romero and Joelinton rounded Lloris to slot into the empty net.

Rampant Newcastle scored a stunning third goal in the ninth minute as Son Heung-min was dispossessed too easily by Schar and Murphy unleashed a 25-yard drive that swerved past Lloris.

Newcastle was the first team to score three goals within the opening nine minutes of a Premier League match since Manchester City against Burnley in 2010.

There was no let-up from the Magpies and Joe Willock’s superb pass with the outside of his foot split the shambolic Tottenham defense, reaching Isak for a composed finish from 10 yards.

By the time Sweden forward Isak scored Newcastle’s fifth in the 21st minute with a close-range strike from Sean Longstaff’s pass, Tottenham’s shell-shocked fans were already heading for the exits.

It was the second-fastest 5-0 lead in Premier League history after Manchester City, who took 18 minutes to do it against Watford in 2019.

Interim boss Stellini had gambled on switching to a back four but he had to revert to five defenders after just 24 minutes when he sent on Davinson Sanchez.

Lloris was replaced by Fraser Forster at half-time and Kane reduced the deficit in the 49th minute before Wilson stabbed home in the 67th minute to complete Tottenham’s misery.

In Sunday’s other game, West Ham boosted their bid to avoid relegation with a 4-0 victory at Bournemouth thanks to goals from Michail Antonio, Lucas Paqueta, Declan Rice, and Pablo Fornals.