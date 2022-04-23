Sports

EPL: Tottenham held by Brentford as Eriksen shines

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tottenham’s top-four hopes suffered a setback as they were held to a goalless draw by Brentford, with Bees midfielder Christian Eriksen impressing against his former club.

The Denmark midfielder, facing Spurs for the first time since he left for Inter Milan in January 2020, was given a warm reception by players and fans before kick-off in west London, reports the BBC.

He was central to much of Brentford’s attacking play, particularly from set pieces, and they were inches from a dramatic late winner when his added-time free-kick was headed onto a post by Ivan Toney.

Another Eriksen corner in the first half was also headed onto an upright by Toney, while Pontus Jansson’s header was cleared off the line by Harry Kane in the second half.

Tottenham, in contrast, failed to produce any clear-cut opportunities as they came up against a resilient Bees defence.

Kane did come close to snatching the points, but his looping header went just wide with David Raya at full stretch.

Antonio Conte’s side are now two points behind Arsenal in fifth after their north London rivals beat Manchester United in Saturday’s early kick-off to move the Gunners into the final Champions League qualification position.

The draw moves Brentford above Brighton into 11th and onto 40 points, with the Bees now all but certain of Premier League survival

RESULT

Brentford 0 – 0 Tottenham

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Adewale thrilled to inspire Gent draw against RFS

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Nigerian midfielder, Oladoye Adewale, is thrilled to have inspired Gent’s 2-2 comeback draw against RFS from Latvia at the Ghelamco Arena in Thursday’s first leg of the third round of the European Cup qualifying match.   The 19-year-old who joined Gent in March alongside his bosom friend Chinoso Emeka from Nigerian club, Water FC, was […]
Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: Abramovich hands over ‘stewardship, care’ of Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich says he is “giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation the stewardship and care” of the club. Abramovich, who took over at Chelsea in the 2003, has made the move amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reports the BBC. The decision also comes a day before Chelsea play Liverpool in the […]
Sports

Joshua vows to knock out Fury in round 6

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has vowed to knock his rival Tyson Fury out in the sixth round of their prospective unification battle. Though, the date for the much-anticipated fight has not been fixed, they have however settled the financial terms on a two-fight deal. Joshua seems to have crossed the Dillian Whyte hurdle […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica