Sports

EPL: Tottenham’s Conte mum on injuries, says they could decide title race

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on EPL: Tottenham’s Conte mum on injuries, says they could decide title race

 

 

This season’s gruelling schedule has already begun to take its toll at Tottenham Hotspur with players sidelined due to injuries and any more in October could have a say in the Premier League title race, manager Antonio Conte said on Thursday.

Spurs visit north London rivals Arsenal on Saturday and could be without key regulars such as goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, winger Dejan Kulusevski and defender Ben Davies.

Davies suffered a hairline fracture below his knee before the international break, Lloris sustained a thigh injury that forced him to pull out of the France squad and Kulusevski has a hamstring problem after playing twice for Sweden.

“I have seen that many clubs are having big problems with players that played these two games (during the international break), for sure Tottenham is one of these clubs,” Conte told reporters.

“You know very well there is only one-and-a-half months for the World Cup and you have to understand the national team players, these were the last games to show they deserve to play in the World Cup.

“To play so many games before the international break and then now to play 13 games in 43 days is crazy. We are faced with injuries… This is the moment you understand who are title contenders and teams competing for Champions League positions.”

When asked about which players are unavailable, Conte opted to keep his cards close to his chest, saying he did not want to give Arsenal an advantage.

“We have to wait till tomorrow to check some players because they have returned from their national teams with some physical problems. Tomorrow will be very important, the last training session, to understand the players we can count on,” he added.

“For sure we have to try to make the best solution and not take big risks. If we take big risks and lose players for the rest of the games, it will be a disaster.”

Arsenal lead the standings with 18 points after seven games but Spurs – a point behind in third – can take top spot with a victory at the Emirates Stadium where they have not won a league game since 2010.

“Arsenal have had a fantastic start, they’ve lost only one game… They’re showing they are a really good team. In the summer they made good signings,” Conte said.

“I know the quality of this team, they’ve worked with (manager Mikel) Arteta for many years. They are really well organised.

“Arteta is a really good coach, he’s young but he can have a great career.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Premier League planning resolution to end season early if Covid-19 forces halt

Posted on Author Reporter

  Premier League clubs will be presented with a resolution to accept the standings as final if Covid-19 forces next season to a halt with at least 50% of fixtures played. The plan, described by insiders as a worst-case scenario, is being pursued in the hope of preventing acrimony around how to determine final positions if […]
Sports

Basketball Crisis: Time for all past leaders to step down – Ujiri

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as Udoka laments five-year tussle, welcomes change The Vice-Chairman and President, Toronto Raptors Co-Founder, Masai Ujiri, has lamented the current ban on Nigeria Basketball from international competitions while calling on all gladiators in the crisis to stay away from the sports and allow new people to come and develop the game in Nigeria. According to […]
Sports

Bayern beat Sevilla after extra time to win Super Cup

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayern Munich were taken to extra time by a durable and resilient Sevilla in front of around 20,000 fans in Budapest before adding the Uefa Super Cup to their Champions League trophy. The showpiece was watched by supporters inside the 67,000-capacity Puskas Arena, the first major European match to allow fans since the Cornonavirus […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica