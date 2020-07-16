EPL transfer window opens July 27

The Premier League and English Football League summer transfer windows will be open for 10 weeks between July 27 and October 5, subject to FIFA approval. In addition, the Premier League and EFL say there will be a domesticonly window between October 5 and 16. “During this window, clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs (either loans or permanent registrations),” said a Premier League statement.

“No transfers can take place between Premier League clubs in this period.” The EFL also said any new signings by its clubs could not play until the start of the 2020-21 season. “This is applicable to clubs involved in the Championship playoffs,” it explained in a statement. The EFL added: “The window for international registrations closes at 23:00 BST on Monday, October 5, with an agreement in place with the Premier League for an extended twoweek domestic-only window, which will close at 17:00 on Friday, October 16.” There has not yet been any announcement on a start date for the 2020-21 season.

Launching the new season on September 12 remains the most likely option, but that comes immediately after September’s round of international games. The Football Association and EFL are concerned the reduced number of match dates will have an impact on their respective cup competitions.

