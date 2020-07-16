Sports

EPL transfer window opens July 27

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Premier League and English Football League summer transfer windows will be open for 10 weeks between July 27 and October 5, subject to FIFA approval. In addition, the Premier League and EFL say there will be a domesticonly window between October 5 and 16. “During this window, clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs (either loans or permanent registrations),” said a Premier League statement.

“No transfers can take place between Premier League clubs in this period.” The EFL also said any new signings by its clubs could not play until the start of the 2020-21 season. “This is applicable to clubs involved in the Championship playoffs,” it explained in a statement. The EFL added: “The window for international registrations closes at 23:00 BST on Monday, October 5, with an agreement in place with the Premier League for an extended twoweek domestic-only window, which will close at 17:00 on Friday, October 16.” There has not yet been any announcement on a start date for the 2020-21 season.

Launching the new season on September 12 remains the most likely option, but that comes immediately after September’s round of international games. The Football Association and EFL are concerned the reduced number of match dates will have an impact on their respective cup competitions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Iwobi primed to shine for Everton, Ancelotti against Liverpool

Posted on Author Reporter

  Everton’s Alex Iwobi is only 24 but has already played for two of the most notable managers in the game, and he reckons Carlo Ancelotti and Arsène Wenger have a great deal in common. “Both of them really love football and always want their teams to have as much possession of the ball as […]
Sports

Kalu interested in Bordeaux exit, source reveals

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

S uper Eagles and Girondins Bordeaux winger, Samuel Kalu, is interested in leaving his French club this summer, a source close to the player has said.     Kalu joined Bordeaux from Belgian Pro League club KAA Gent in 2018 but has not had the best of times at the club with lots of family […]
Sports

NOC celebrates 2020 Olympics Day

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Olympic Committee joined other National Olympic Committees across the globe to take part in the 2020 Olympic Day celebration. The first Olympic Day was celebrated on 23rd June, 1948 with the aim of promoting the Olympic Movement and it has become a yearly event ever since. All NOCs joined a digital Olympic Day […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: