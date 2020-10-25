EPL: Tricky ties at Southampton, Emirates

Carlo Ancelotti takes his Everton to the South of England to take on Southampton which will see a severe test of his side’s unbeaten record at St. Mary’s.

Although the Saints presently lie 12th on the table, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side has shown that when they are on their game they are more than a match for any team in the Premier League.

And this was once again emphasised last weekend when they came from three goals down to nick a point in a 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The Austrian-born manager’s side started the season poorly with back-to-back defeats but have responded in excellent fashion by picking up two victories and a draw and was very delighted with the refusal of his boys to cave in after going three goals down.

The German will equally be hoping that his side play the way they did in the second half against Chelsea when the Toffees show up today, because under the Italian the team from the blue half of Liverpool have looked a different kettle of fish this term.

Everton’s new found resilience was on display last weekend in their last match with cross town rivals, Liverpool when they twice battled from behind to draw the game 2-2 even if they had lucky VAR decisions go their way.

For fans the St. Mary’s showdown should bring the best out of two teams in form.

At the Molineux Stadium, Steve Bruce will be hoping to see a positive reaction from his Newcastle following their late collapse which enabled Manchester United grab all three points courtesy of a 4-1 win which was, in truth, faltering to the visiting team.

But Bruce goes up against a Wolves fresh from a narrow 1-0 win over Leeds on Monday night and will be desperate to secure victory number five which would propel them further up the table.

Currently sixth, Nuno Espírito Santo’s side has already lost twice and will not be in any mood for any slip up at home and possess the firepower to pose serious p r o b l e m s for the visiting team.

And in the final game of Sunday, two sides who lost last weekend – Arsenal and Leicester City – square up at The Emirates with both of them hoping to return to winning ways, although they did both taste victories in their respective Europa League games on Thursday night.

Mikel Arteta’s side fairly well in their road game against Manchester City in the narrow 1-0 defeat and will be quietly confident that his team can get the better of the Foxes who will be low on moral following back-to-back Premier League loses.

Brendan Rodgers knows that he has to find a way of stopping the slide and there will be no better time than to do it against the fifth placed Gunners.

Week 6 action concludes tomorrow with two more matches with the first one kicking off at 5:30pm with 16th placed Brighton & Hove Albion hosting struggling West Bromwich Albion.

The newly promoted Baggies are yet to win a single match with only two draws to their credit and so far look like they will be battling relegation for most of this campaign.

And in the second game, Burnley, which has so far had a torrid time with three defeats and a lone draw, face a tough outing against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur, which will love to atone for the dropped points last weekend with a good performance.

