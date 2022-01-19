Sports

EPL: Tuchel not concerned by Ziyech’s non celebration

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Hakim Ziyech refused to celebrate his opener for Chelsea in the 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion and spent much of the first half bickering with team mate Romelu Lukaku on Tuesday.

But manager Thomas Tuchel said he was unconcerned by Ziyech’s sulky reaction — an apparent response to the manager’s criticism of Chelsea’s attack last weekend.

“I am happy. He can score 20 more and not celebrate I have no problem,” Tuchel said. “It is normal that they talk, are not happy and don’t like it if we say we want more from them.”

Ziyech’s fiercely-struck low shot gave Chelsea the lead after 28 minutes but they were out-run by a tenacious Brighton side who deservedly levelled after the break when Adam Webster powered home a header from a corner.

The draw extended third-placed Chelsea’s winless run in the league to four games and they are 12 points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more.

Tuchel admitted his side were physically and mentally jaded after a punishing schedule that has seen them play 15 games since the start of December.

“We have played since November; we play and play and play. We need to recharge the batteries and disconnect. This is my feeling,” Tuchel said.

“In the reaction of the goal, you can see that we are tired. We are relieved to score but there is no joy.

“We will use Friday and Saturday to prepare for Sunday against Tottenham.”

On record signing Lukaku, whose relationship with Tuchel has been strained this season, the German said: “There are too many questions about Romelu and too many answers about Romelu.”

Ninth-placed Brighton continue to impress under Graham Potter and would not have been flattered if they had won.

“I’m so proud of the players. It was a fantastic performance. They gave themselves a chance to win, but it wasn’t to be. The supporters appreciated the way they played. We take the point and move forward,” Potter said.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Gateway, Bayelsa Utd create major upset in FA Cup

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Gateway FC and Bayelsa United on Wednesday created major upset during the ongoing FA Cup after eliminating two Nigeria Professional Football League sides, Akwa United and Rangers. The first round of the knockout stages kicked off on Wednesday with matches scattered across various centres in the country. Nigeria National League side, Gateway FC of Abeokuta, […]
Sports

Arsenal sign Benfica defender, Tavares

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal have signed Portugal U21 defender Nuno Tavares from Benfica. The 21-year-old, who is the Gunners’ first signing of the summer in a deal reportedly worth around £8m, will join up with his team-mates in north London once he has completed his isolation period. Tavares came through the Benfica youth system and has made […]
Sports

CAF lifts ban on journalists for Nigeria, S/Leone clash

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

After much consideration, the Confederation of Africa Football has decided to lift ban on journalists willing to cover the 2021 Africa Cup Of Nations AFCON qualifiers which started yesterday across the continent. After few months of suspensions due to outbreak of Coronavirus, the qualifiers for the Cup Of Nations resumes across the continent with Match […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica