EPL: Tuchel stakes unbeaten record against Ole’s United

Tunde Sulaimon The stand out fixture of Week 26 of the English Premier League is undoubtedly the game taking place in South West London where Chelsea is home to Manchester United.

Although there are four other games taking place today, the clash between the Blues and Red Devils is clearly the pick of the bunch even though it is not a title decider, however, the outcome could go a long way in determining who makes the all-important top four.

With Manchester City all but championselect, the race for the remaining three Champions League places has assumed added importance especially in this topsy-turvy campaign in which the unexpected has suddenly become the norm.

Unbeaten since taking over from fans’ favourite Frank Lampard on January 26, German, Thomas Tuchel faces arguably his toughest test against a side which for some unexplained reason appears to play better away from the Theatre of Dreams.

Since the start of the campaign, the Red Devils have already lost four times at Old Trafford but are yet to taste defeat on the road after 25 games.

Lampard was still in charge when both teams met in the first leg on October 24, and perhaps with last season’s chastising 4-0 bashing still weighing heavily on his mind, opted for a safety first approach in ensuring they left Old Trafford with a point. But playing at home, the 47-year-old former PSG handler does not have such luxury especially with the Blues still not sure of finishing in one of the Champions League spots.

Currently fifth and with only 12 games left, dropping points now could prove fatal to a return to Europe’s elite club competition which is arguably the minimum requirement likely to be accepted by the ever demanding owner, Roman Abramovich.

Although the 2020 beaten Champions League finalist manager has been able to tighten the Blues’ rear, he has still not been able to get the very best out of his talented players at the other end of the pitch. A fact he acknowledged after his side needed a penalty to get a result against Southampton last weekend. “We not only had possession but good possession in the opponent half, in the last 20 metres we lacked quality a n d that is the truth,” said Tuchel. “We lacked determination, aggressiveness and more one on one chances. We controlled 80 metres, all counter attacks and when you control the match like this and you need a penalty to score, you see the problem is clear.” Until last weekend, Tuchel had enjoyed a near perfect start to his reign at Chelsea, winning four of his first five Premier League games and drawing the other one – a goalless stalemate with Wolves in his first match in charge. He would, however, have been boosted by the midweek 1-0 Champions League win over La Liga leaders, Atletico Madrid. This afternoon he is likely to face another challenging time trying to prise open a side, which likes to hit on the break especially away from Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has honed his side into the perfect counter attacking team often using the guile of Bruno F e r – nandes, who has been directly involved in 52 goals in 58 games in all competitions for Manchester United (33 goals, 19 assists), 10 more than any other Premier League player since his debut last January, to send passes to his swift wide men Anthony Martial, Marcos Rashford or Mason Greenwood.

His options in attack will also be boosted with the expected return of Uruguayan striker Edison Cavani, who if passed fit, will undoubtedly start ahead of Martial because of his better predatory instincts inside the box. With tricky ties against Manchester City and fourth-placed West Ham coming up in the next few weeks, the Norwegian knows that he does not have much wriggling room to operate if he is to cement his second spot on the table. In 188 previous meetings between the two, Chelsea has the slight edge with 55 wins to United’s 52 while 81 have ended all square.

However, in recent time, United have had fond memories of Stamford Bridge having won on their last two visits – 2-1 on October 30, 2019 in the League Cup and 2-0 in the league on February 17, 2020. Will it be a hat trick of triumphs? That is the million naira question that will be answered this evening.

The action kicks off, however, with 18thplaced Fulham hoping to boost their survival chances when they face struggling Crystal Palace, which has lost three of its last five games, while high flying third-placed Leicester City host Arsenal, which is currently 11th.

On his part Jose Mourinho will be hoping to stop his side’s free fall when Tottenham Hotspur host Burnley.

The Portuguese manager has suffered four defeats in his last five games and knows that anything short of victory over 15th-placed Burnley will only further raise questions over his reign as Spurs’ boss despite their midweek Europa League win over Austrian side Wolfsberger. And in the last game of the day, basement side Sheffield United host Liverpool

Like this: Like Loading...