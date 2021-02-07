EPL: Tuchel stays unbeaten as Chelsea win at Sheff Utd to move up to fifth

*Alisson errors help Man City go 10 points clear of Liverpool

*Leicester in goalless draw at Wolves

*Kane returns to inspire Spurs win against West Brom

Chelsea recovered from Antonio Rudiger’s own goal to move up to fifth in the Premier League, as Thomas Tuchel’s unbeaten start as manager continued with victory at Sheffield United.

The German, who took over from Frank Lampard last month, watched as his side struggled in the opening half hour on a freezing night as Oliver Burke fired wide in the opening minute.

But the visitors went ahead before the break when Mason Mount found the bottom corner following Timo Werner’s cross from the left.

Chelsea then conceded the first goal of Tuchel’s four-game reign in calamitous circumstances when Rudiger poked past Benjamin Mendy into his own net.

The winner arrived in bizarre circumstances.

Timo Werner was brought down by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for what looked like a clear penalty, but referee Kevin Friend ignored Chelsea’s appeals and waved play on.

The action continued for almost two minutes before the video assistant referee intervened, but despite the delay, Jorghino kept his cool from the spot for his sixth goal of the season.

Coming after Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat by leaders Manchester City, the win put Chelsea’s Champions League ambitions back on track after they had slipped to ninth under former boss Frank Lampard.

Sheffield United, who had won three of their previous five games, pressed for a late equaliser but found Rudiger in the way and missed out on the chance to move above second-bottom West Brom.

And two glaring errors from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson gifted Manchester City a 10th successive Premier League victory and a 10-point advantage over the reigning champions.

Mohamed Salah’s penalty had cancelled out a close-range opener from Ilkay Gundogan, who had earlier blazed over from the spot, during a frenetic second half at Anfield.

However, Alisson twice made mistakes with the ball at his feet, presenting passes to Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva, who found Gundogan and Raheem Sterling respectively to put City 3-1 ahead.

Foden fired home an emphatic fourth to cap a clinical performance from Pep Guardiola’s side, who are five points clear of second-placed Manchester United after condemning Liverpool to a third straight home defeat.

Meanwhile, Leicester City’s outside hopes of winning the Premier League title suffered a blow after being held to a goalless draw at Midlands rivals Wolves.

Brendan Rodgers’ side lie in third place, four points adrift of league leaders Manchester City, who face champions Liverpool at 16:30 GMT, and also have a further game in hand.

The visitors have an excellent away record this season but were flat for large periods of the contest and failed to fully test Rui Patricio.

The Wolves goalkeeper gathered a couple of drives from James Maddison, but the efforts were from range and kept out comfortably.

Striker Jamie Vardy made his return from injury on the hour mark and almost won it in time added on but headed wide from a promising position.

Wolves had just one shot on target throughout the game though it was the best chance for either side – substitute Fabio Silva’s low strike from close range was superbly kept out by Kasper Schmeichel at full stretch.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side defeated Arsenal last time out but have now won just once in 10 league games and remain 14th in the table.

And Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have featured on a Premier League scoresheet together this season on six occasions

Harry Kane made a surprisingly speedy return from injury to solve Tottenham’s scoring struggles and pile more misery on West Bromwich Albion, reports the BBC.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho had suggested the England captain’s ankle issues would sideline him until next week but Kane came back ahead of schedule to help end Tottenham’s three-game losing streak in the Premier League.

Tottenham had failed to score in both matches Kane had missed but he took Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s through ball into his stride to slot home and break stubborn Albion’s rearguard resistance early in the second half.

It was Kane’s 13th Premier League goal of the season, taking him ahead of strike partner Son Heung-min for all of four minutes until the South Korea striker sealed Spurs’ victory with an emphatic finish from Lucas Moura’s pass.

Victory moved Spurs up two places to seventh, four points off the Champions League places, although that position and gap could change later on Sunday with Chelsea and Liverpool in action.

West Brom remain 19th and 11 points behind 17th-placed Burnley despite an improved defensive display.

RESULTS

Wolves 0 – 0 Leicester

Spurs 2 – 0 West Brom

Liverpool 1 – 4 Man City

Sheff Utd 1 – 2 Chelsea

