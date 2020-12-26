Sports

EPL: United players must learn how to handle praise – Solskjær

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Says team cannot afford slow start against Leicester

Ole Gunnar Solskjær is teaching his Manchester United players to cope with a new phenomenon: receiving plaudits.
“At the moment we’re getting praise and now that’s another thing we have to learn to deal with,” said Solskjær before Saturday lunchtime’s trip to Leicester.
United’s manager and his squad have weathered so much criticism in recent months it almost seems alien to regard them as title challengers but they sit third, five points behind the leaders, Liverpool, with a game in hand and one point behind Leicester, who have also played an extra match, reports The Guardian
“We’re getting better and better,” said Solskjær. “I go into every single game thinking I can win. These boys know what I want from my team. There’s always noise around Manchester United but for us now it’s about improving every game and taking one game at a time … Every game is a cup final now.”
The need to maintain this incremental progress dictates that Solskjær does not mention the possibility of eclipsing Liverpool and company to his players.
“It’s not something we talk about,” he said. “The only thing we focus on is improving day by day and learning how to deal with different situations.”
Leicester are a case in point and Solskjær is not underestimating the threat posed by Brendan Rodgers’s team.
“We’ve had some very good games against Leicester, tight games; they’re a very good side, with a very good coach,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed watching them under Brendan. They have some threats you have to look out for.”
United’s manager acknowledges he could do with a clean sheet. “It’s going to catch up with you if you keep giving teams the lead,” he said. “Leicester are one of those teams you definitely don’t want to give a one- or two-goal lead to.
“They have so many players who play on the transition that [if you fall behind] you can easily end up conceding three or four goals. We have to start well; the first goal is going to be very important.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

CAF CC: Rivers Utd, Kano Pillars, secure valuable away goals

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The two Nigeria representative in the CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United and Kano Pillars both suffered opening day loss but will be happy with the away goal secured in Equatorial Guinea and Senegal respectively.   Futuro Kings defeated Rivers United 2-1 at the Estadio De Mongomo Stadium on Saturday while Pillars allowed their early goal […]
Sports

Anambra FA election and NFF’s penchant for crisis

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Football in Nigeria has potential for growth looking at the talent, skills, achievements at youth level and the energy of budding stars. The major setback in the development of the game in Nigeria has been how the administrators can’t seem to get things right. Taking the right decisions at the right time is crucial just […]
Sports

EPL: Lampard fires back at Klopp over Blues’ summer spending spree

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has hit back at his Liverpool counterpart, who criticized his side’s £200 million spending so far this summer. Lampard, speaking ahead of the Blues’ trip to Brighton for their Premier League opener, insisted they have only done what Liverpool started. Klopp, who has only brought in £11.75m left-back Kostas Tsimikas […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: