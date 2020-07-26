EPL: Vardy becomes oldest Golden Boot winner

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy became the oldest player to win the Premier League Golden Boot after finishing the season with 23 goals.

The 33-year-old ended up a goal clear of Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Southampton striker Danny Ings, both on 22.

Vardy is the ninth English player to win or share the Golden Boot, reports the BBC.

Last season Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah and Arsenal’s Aubameyang shared it with 22 each.

Vardy still finished clear despite failing to score on the final day as Leicester lost 2-0 to Manchester United to miss out on a Champions League place.

“It’s a wonderful individual achievement,” said Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers. “We wouldn’t be where we are without his quality and goals.

“He’s a joy to work with, has a great mentality and has such quality. It’s a huge accolade and we’re all delighted for him.”

Former England striker Vardy scored more in 2015-16, Leicester’s title-winning season, with 24 goals – but missed out that time to Harry Kane’s 25.

Manchester City keeper Ederson pipped Burnley’s Nick Pope to the Golden Glove award after recording his 16th clean sheet of the season on the final day of the season in a 5-0 win against Norwich, while Pope conceded in Burnley’s 2-1 defeat against Brighton.

