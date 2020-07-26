Sports

EPL: Vardy becomes oldest Golden Boot winner

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy became the oldest player to win the Premier League Golden Boot after finishing the season with 23 goals.
The 33-year-old ended up a goal clear of Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Southampton striker Danny Ings, both on 22.
Vardy is the ninth English player to win or share the Golden Boot, reports the BBC.
Last season Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah and Arsenal’s Aubameyang shared it with 22 each.
Vardy still finished clear despite failing to score on the final day as Leicester lost 2-0 to Manchester United to miss out on a Champions League place.
“It’s a wonderful individual achievement,” said Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers. “We wouldn’t be where we are without his quality and goals.
“He’s a joy to work with, has a great mentality and has such quality. It’s a huge accolade and we’re all delighted for him.”
Former England striker Vardy scored more in 2015-16, Leicester’s title-winning season, with 24 goals – but missed out that time to Harry Kane’s 25.
Manchester City keeper Ederson pipped Burnley’s Nick Pope to the Golden Glove award after recording his 16th clean sheet of the season on the final day of the season in a 5-0 win against Norwich, while Pope conceded in Burnley’s 2-1 defeat against Brighton.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Rivers Angels deny Nwabuoku, Oluehi transfers to Spanish club

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Management of Nigeria Women Professional League, side, Rivers Angels has denied report that two of its players Evelyn Nwabuoku and Tochukwu Oluehi have signed for Spanish club side Pozoalbense. In a release Thursday signed by the club’s media officer Jessica Amadi, the management described the report that Nwabuoku and Oluehi signed for a Spanish Reto […]
Sports

Saka signs new Arsenal contract

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has signed a new “long-term” contract with the Premier League club. The 18-year-old has broken into the Gunners’ first team this season, making 33 appearances. The versatile England Under-19 international’s previous deal was due to expire next summer, leading to reports he could leave. Saka tweeted: “Arsenal is my team. I’m so […]
Sports

My wife was victimised by AFN officials because of me –Olusoji Fasuba

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

African 100m record holder, Olusoji Fasuba, has said in an interview on a Whatsapp group, Friends United By Sports, and monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, that he is surprised that nobody on the continent has been able to erase his 100m record of 9.85 seconds set in 2006 at the Doha Golden League. Excerpts… You are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: