Sports

EPL: Vardy ends Arsenal’s unbeaten home run, Saints shock Everton

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Jamie Vardy came off the bench to score a customary goal against Arsenal and send Leicester to within a point of the Premier League summit with a first win at the Gunners’ home since 1973.
Vardy, 33, had missed two games with a calf injury but was reintroduced after a largely sterile opening hour at Emirates Stadium and promptly ended a 262-minute goal drought in the league, reports the BBC.
The former England international headed home fellow substitute Cengiz Under’s smart pass to bring up a remarkable 11th Premier League goal against Arsenal. Only Wayne Rooney, with 12, has more.
Until Vardy’s arrival Leicester had barely threatened but they have now won their opening three away league games for the first time.
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal were disappointing and, despite dominating possession and having 12 shots on goal, never looked like seriously testing Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as they slipped to a first home league defeat of 2020.
And Jacob Murphy’s late free-kick rescued a point for Newcastle just minutes after Wolves had taken the lead at Molineux.
The Newcastle midfielder bent his low effort around the wall and just inside the post past goalkeeper Rui Patricio following Raul Jimenez’s opener.
The Mexican had fired home with 10 minutes to go of what had been a lacklustre encounter that Wolves had dominated for long stretches.
Both sides managed just one shot on target in the first half, and while the hosts seemed the likelier to take three points they had to settle for a point that takes them into seventh
Newcastle remain in 14th after the fourth consecutive 1-1 result between the two clubs.
Karl Darlow saved Daniel Podence’s shot in the sixth minute in what turned out to be Wolves’ best chance of the first half, while Allan Saint-Maximin’s effort pushed away by Patricio just before the break was Newcastle’s first attempt on target.
Blocks by Jamaal Lascelles and Federico Fernandez to deny Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto typified a dogged display by the away side in the second half, and they battled back strongly after Jimenez’s fine goal had seemed set to send them home empty-handed.
In the first game of the day, the last remaining unbeaten record of the Premier League season was ended as leaders Everton crashed to defeat against an impressive Southampton at St Mary’s.
James Ward-Prowse beat Jordan Pickford with a ferocious finish before Che Adams doubled the lead with the help of a deflection, Danny Ings involved in both goals.
Everton went into the game having taken 13 points from their first five games but missed injured captain Seamus Coleman.
Stand-in skipper Gylfi Sigurdsson struck the bar from 20 yards when the game was goalless, but the visitors struggled to seriously test keeper Alex McCarthy and finished the game with 10 men.
Full-back Lucas Digne was shown a straight red card after a nasty challenge on Kyle Walker-Peters, the second successive game in which Everton have had a player sent off after Richarlison’s dismissal in last week’s Merseyside derby.
RESULTS
Arsenal 0 – 1 Leicester
Southampton 2 – 0 Everton
Wolves 1 – 1 Newcastle

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Enyimba, Akwa Utd battle for Tosin Omoyele

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Home-based Super Eagles and Plateau United Football Club striker, Tosin Omoyele, is on the radar of Enyimba International FC but they will face competition from Akwa United FC, according to a report on buwanews.com.   Omoyele, who played on loan with Nogoom FC of Egypt, last season is out of contract with Plateau United, and […]
Sports

JUST IN: Rivers United head to CAS over League position

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers United has headed to the Court for Arbitration for Sports (CAS) over the Point Per Game rule used to end the NPFL last season and which meant they ended in third position and not second which would have fetched them a CAF Champions League slot. Details shortly… SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) […]
Sports

Ballon d’Or will not be awarded in 2020

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Ballon d’Or will not be awarded in 2020, the award organisers Group L’Equipe have confirmed. The decision comes after consultation with the group stakeholders, who decided that the conditions under which the award is usually handed out could not be met this year, reports Sky Sports. Near worldwide stoppages because of the coronavirus – […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: