EPL: Villa dent Spurs’ European hopes

*Wins for Arsenal, Newcastle, Everton

Tottenham’s hopes of securing European football were dented as Aston Villa came from behind to claim a deserved Premier League victory in front of 10,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
As speculation increases about Harry Kane’s future before the summer transfer window, chants of “He’s one of our own” were sung by the returning home fans, who were welcomed back by Steven Bergwijn’s thumping eighth-minute opener after he had stolen possession from Marvellous Nakamba, reports the BBC.
Villa’s response warranted an equaliser and it was Sergio Reguilon who delivered it as the Spurs left-back sliced Nakamba’s cross into the top corner of Hugo Lloris’ goal.
Ollie Watkins completed the turnaround before half-time, collecting Reguilon’s weak clearance and holding off the challenge of Eric Dier before finding the bottom corner to continue his fine first season in the top flight.
Watkins was thwarted by Lloris either side of half-time, and although Spurs did test Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez more regularly following the restart through Bergwijn and Kane, they failed to find an equaliser.
Spurs – booed at the final whistle as fans stayed long after full-time to protest – remain in sixth, level on points with both West Ham United – who face West Bromwich Albion later – and Everton going into Sunday’s final round of fixtures.
At Selhurst Park, Arsenal scored twice in injury time to stun Crystal Palace and mean Roy Hodgson’s last home game in charge of the Eagles ended in disappointment.
Veteran manager Hodgson, 73, announced on Tuesday he will be leaving the club at the end of the season after four years in the job and was given a heart-felt reception from the returning home supporters.
But his farewell match at Selhurst Park ended in a last-gasp defeat as Gabriel Martinelli latched onto fellow substitute Martin Odegaard’s cross to convert from close range on 91 minutes before Nicolas Pepe coolly rolled in Arsenal’s third four minutes later.
Christian Benteke’s diving header from Andros Townsend’s free-kick levelled for the home side after Pepe had volleyed in to finish off a neat Arsenal move.
Palace can move up a place to 12th on the final day if they better Wolves’ result against Manchester United, while Arsenal kept alive their hopes of a top-six finish.
And at Goodison Park, Everton kept alive their hopes of playing European football next season as Richarlison’s header gave the Toffees victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in front of their own fans at Goodison Park.
After a goalless first half, Richarlison rose highest to power home a header early in the second half.
The Brazilian had been the home side’s most dangerous player, having forced a good save out of John Ruddy in the first half before firing wide from close range.
Adama Traore went closest to scoring for Wolves but his powerful first-half drive was tipped over superbly by Jordan Pickford.
The Everton goalkeeper had also done well to keep out a Morgan Gibbs-White volley as the visitors had the better of the opening 45 minutes.
But that was as close as Wolves got as Everton instead finished the game strongest with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison going close to adding to the scoreline.
The victory ensured the Toffees finished a disappointing home campaign on a high and means they go into the final round of Premier League fixtures this weekend with a chance of a top-seven finish.
Meanwhile, Joe Willock scored for the sixth successive game as Newcastle United welcomed 10,000 fans back to St James’ Park by beating relegated Sheffield United.
The 21-year-old on-loan Arsenal midfielder headed home Jacob Murphy’s cross in front of the Gallowgate End to become the youngest-ever player to net in six straight Premier League games.
Willock’s strike ensured a relatively serene reunion with supporters for Magpies boss Steve Bruce – who has come under criticism from a section of fans – although there were a few smatterings of disquiet.
RESULTS
Everton 1 – 0 Wolves
Newcastle 1 – 0 Sheff Utd
Tottenham 1 – 2 Aston Villa
Crystal Palace 1 – 3 Arsenal

Reporter

