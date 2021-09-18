EPL: Villa end Everton’s unbeaten start with second-half blitz

Aston Villa scored three second-half goals in a brilliant display that saw Everton’s unbeaten run ended at Villa Park.

As one of only five Premier League teams still unbeaten before Saturday’s game, the Toffees were undone by three goals in nine minutes as the hosts deservedly took all three points, reports the BBC.

After a lacklustre first half with few chances, the game sprung to life in the 66th minute when Villa full-back Matty Cash fired past stand-in Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic with a fine left-footed finish.

The Toffees conceded again three minutes later as substitute Leon Bailey’s corner was headed into his own net by Lucas Digne at the near post.

Bailey added a third 15 minutes from full-time after showing great composure to nod the ball down before finding the roof of the net with a thunderous strike.

After a disappointing start to the season, Dean Smith’s side move up to 10th in the table with their second victory of the campaign.

RESULT

Aston Villa 3 – 0 Everton

